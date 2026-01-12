Ignite Visibility Announces Leadership Evolution: Krish Coughran Appointed CEO, John Lincoln, Executive Chairman, and New Strategic Leadership Appointments

Stepping into the CEO role at Ignite Visibility is an honor, a privilege, and a natural progression in the journey John and I began together in 2013. Our mission remains steadfast — to empower our clients to become the leading brand in their space. - Krish Coughran Post this

"Stepping into the CEO role at Ignite Visibility is both an honor and a natural next chapter in a journey John and I have shared since 2013," said Coughran. "Our focus remains centered on our core mission: providing the most effective digital marketing solutions in the industry with a high-touch customer experience that delivers growth. By reinvesting in the success of our clients, our team, and our community, and doubling down on our promise of 'Relationships, Responsiveness, and Results,' we will continue to help our clients become the number one brand in their space."

Coughran continued, "Ignite Visibility has an incredible foundation built by John and our leadership team, and I'm excited to scale that success in new ways. By empowering leaders at every level, reinforcing a 'Hungry, Humble, Smart' mindset, and making data‑informed decisions, we will continue to deliver industry‑best results for national‑to‑local, multi-location, franchise, and hyper‑local brands."

Krish is the perfect fit to lead Ignite Visibility as CEO," said Lincoln. "As a co-founder, he has been deeply involved in the company's evolution. We've built an exceptional leadership team, and he has a clear plan for the future. I've enjoyed my time as CEO and now have chosen to transition to Executive Chairman, where I will chair the board and focus on long-term strategy and supporting the leadership team. Furthermore, I'm excited about the connected broader leadership evolution and promotions we're announcing today, which position Ignite Visibility well to serve customers and for the company's next phase."

Alongside the CEO transition, Ignite Visibility announced several leadership promotions:

Adam Hutcheson, President – Hutcheson will lead the company's core growth engines, including marketing, business development, and product and engineering, with a focus on aligning strategy and execution as Ignite Visibility scales.

Stephanie Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer – Peterson will oversee marketing strategy across Agency Services, Product, Radius, and the Ignite Visibility brand, driving demand growth and market positioning.

Dane Manning, EVP, Media – Manning will lead the integrated earned and paid media organization, improving performance and delivering scalable client outcomes.

Jenna Zettel, EVP, Enterprise Operations & Systems – Zettel will oversee enterprise operations, systems, and infrastructure, supporting continued scale and execution.

Arnaud Lemaire, EVP, Business Development – Lemaire is being promoted and will lead and scale the agency's growth engine across Agency, Radius Marketing Sales, Sales Enablement, and SDR divisions.

Chuck Goetschel, Chief Product Officer – Goetschel will lead the company's product vision and roadmap, driving the integration of Rallio technology into Ignite's proprietary platforms to accelerate innovation.

Joseph Mohay, President of Franchise and Multilocation – Mohay will lead franchise business development and partnerships, oversee franchise development, and drive growth for franchise and multi-location brands.

Together, Ignite Visibility's award-winning digital marketing and website development offerings, combined with its Rallio product suite—including social media marketing, data visualization, review generation, AI-powered competitive insights, and brand control for multi-location businesses—position the company for continued success under its new leadership team.

About Ignite Visibility - Ignite Visibility combines award-winning digital marketing expertise with its proprietary, AI-powered Rallio platform to deliver more innovative strategies, faster optimization, and measurable revenue growth at scale for enterprise, franchise, and multi-location businesses. The company works with more than 200 multi-location brands across 15,000+ locations nationwide.

