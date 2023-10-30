Ignite Visibility Announces Recognition in Digital Marketing and Growth

Ignite Visibility, the San Diego-based digital marketing agency known for its innovative strategies and exceptional client service, is thrilled to announce its recent accolades. The company was honored with receiving #31st place on San Diego Business Journal's Fastest Growing Company list for medium-sized businesses.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fastest Growing Private Company Award from the San Diego Business Journal is a recognition of Ignite Visibility's remarkable growth, commitment to excellence, and its significant impact on the San Diego business landscape. The award reaffirms the agency's reputation for driving results, providing innovative solutions, and consistently delivering value to its clients.
Additionally, Ignite Visibility's exceptional work has earned the company a finalist position in the prestigious Landy Awards for their entry, "How Ignite Visibility Increased QoQ Revenue 40% by Juggling Multiple Local Ad Campaigns to Create a Seamless Customer Journey," in the category of Best Local Marketing Search Initiative for PPC.
This entry showcases the agency's ability to enhance revenue for its clients through an intricate dance of managing various local advertising campaigns and creating a unified customer journey, ultimately leading to a 40% increase in quarterly revenue.
John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility, expressed his gratitude for the awards and recognition, stating, "We are honored to be placed on the Fastest Growing Company list by SDBJ once again, and being named a finalist in the Landy Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Our team has never done better work for local SEO and local paid media in the digital marketing space. We have new strategies and case studies to propel our client's results even further in 2024."
Ignite Visibility's dedication to innovation, results-driven marketing strategies, and its unwavering commitment to client success continues to set the agency apart in the digital marketing world. The agency looks forward to continuing its mission of providing top-tier digital marketing services to clients around the globe.
For more information about Ignite Visibility, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/
About Ignite Visibility:
Ignite Visibility is a premier digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA, specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, social media marketing, email marketing, and more. The agency's team of experts helps businesses achieve their goals through innovative and data-driven digital marketing strategies. With a commitment to excellence, Ignite Visibility has earned a reputation as a leader in the industry.
