Ignite Visibility Appoints Dennis Ngin as EVP of Digital Experience to Drive Integrated Growth

By tightly aligning our creative strategies with robust engineering, we aren't just building digital assets, we're creating seamless, end-to-end user journeys that unlock real, measurable growth for our clients. - Dennis Ngin Post this

"This expansion shows our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering excellence at scale," said Krishnan Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility. "Dennis brings a rare blend of creativity, technical fluency, and operational discipline that will elevate how we deliver value for our clients. As we move into our next phase of growth, his leadership will help Ignite Visibility redefine what it means to deliver a best-in-class digital experience."

Ngin arrives with deep leadership roots in eCommerce, technology, and digital operations. In his new role, he will focus on building robust cross-functional partnerships that bridge the gap between creative vision and technical delivery.

"Dennis joins us at a pivotal moment as we build a more unified Digital Experience function," said Max Cheprasov, COO of Ignite Visibility. "His role is to integrate our capabilities into a scalable model with a relentless focus on delivery excellence and client impact. We are thrilled to have his expertise in technology and operations leadership to help drive our vision forward."

"Ignite Visibility already has a phenomenal reputation for driving results," said Dennis Ngin. "I'm excited to step in and help unify our incredibly talented teams. By tightly aligning our creative strategies with robust engineering, we aren't just building digital assets, we're creating seamless, end-to-end user journeys that unlock real, measurable growth for our clients."

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on helping franchise and multi-location businesses grow through data-driven strategies and innovative technology. We currently work with over 200+ franchise brands and 15,000+ franchise locations, and are experts in both franchise development and consumer marketing, driving lead generation and fostering growth for every client.

Our national-to-local execution model boosts local discoverability and delivers measurable results. Specializing in SEO, paid media, social media advertising, content marketing, digital PR, website design and development, and more, Ignite provides comprehensive solutions to help brands scale efficiently. This year, we're excited to introduce Rallio, our AI-powered social media management platform, which includes directory listings, review generation, and social content management.

Media Contact

Nicole Garcia, Ignite Visibility, 1 8588666889, [email protected], www.ignitevisibility.com

SOURCE Ignite Visibility