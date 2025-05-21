Ignite Visibility Appoints Industry Leader Max Cheprasov as Chief Operating Officer

Ignite Visibility has appointed Max Cheprasov as Chief Operating Officer. Cheprasov, recognized for his expertise in automation and operational excellence, will oversee company operations, including workflow optimization and automation initiatives. This appointment follows Ignite Visibility's recent acquisitions of Rallio and Outliant and is aimed at accelerating growth and innovation.
SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite Visibility, a leading digital marketing agency serving enterprise, franchise and multi-location brands, proudly announces the appointment of Max Cheprasov as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic addition comes at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, following its recent acquisition of Rallio and Outliant, as well as continued integration of AI, automation, and technology partnerships.
With a career spanning two decades, Cheprasov is widely recognized as a transformation leader and the world's first-ever Chief Automation Officer. He has driven operational excellence and AI-driven innovation across global organizations including dentsu, iProspect, and Tinuiti.
"Max is a game-changer," said John Lincoln, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. "He's one of the most forward-thinking operations leaders in the industry. As we move into the next phase of growth, integrating advanced technology, scaling service delivery, and automating systems, Max's leadership will ensure we do it faster, smarter, and more effectively. He is a joy to work with and the company is thrilled to welcome him."
Cheprasov will oversee all company operations, including workflow optimization, automation initiatives, cross-functional team alignment, and executional efficiency. His expertise in building scalable operating models is expected to accelerate Ignite's goals in delivery, service quality excellence, and cycle times.
"I've spent my career helping companies unlock performance through AI, automation, and strong execution," said Max Cheprasov, new COO at Ignite Visibility. "Ignite is already an industry leader. I'm excited to join at a time when the agency is continuing bold moves. We're building something truly special here."
Cheprasov's appointment adds to a series of strategic advancements at Ignite Visibility, including:
- The acquisition of Rallio, a platform specializing in AI-powered social content, employee advocacy, and reputation management.
- Partnership with Outliant, bringing enterprise-level tech development into Ignite's offering.
- Company-wide centralized systems.
As Ignite Visibility scales its impact across multi-location, franchise, and enterprise markets, Cheprasov's arrival signals a renewed commitment to innovation, discipline, and client success.
"We're laser focused on building more value for our customers. Max will be a big part of that. We are honored to welcome him to the team," said John Lincoln.
About Ignite Visibility
Ignite Visibility is an award-winning performance marketing agency based in San Diego, serving national and multi-location brands. The agency specializes in SEO, paid media, digital PR, web development, and social media strategy, with a core focus on national-to-local execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, Ignite continues to expand its capabilities through acquisitions, technology partnerships, and operational excellence. Learn more at www.ignitevisibility.com.
Media Contact
Nicole Garcia, Ignite Visibility, 1 619-752-1955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/
SOURCE Ignite Visibility
