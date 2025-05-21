Ignite Visibility Appoints Industry Leader Max Cheprasov as Chief Operating Officer

"We're laser focused on building more value for our customers. Max will be a big part of that. We are honored to welcome him to the team," said John Lincoln. Post this

"Max is a game-changer," said John Lincoln, CEO and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. "He's one of the most forward-thinking operations leaders in the industry. As we move into the next phase of growth, integrating advanced technology, scaling service delivery, and automating systems, Max's leadership will ensure we do it faster, smarter, and more effectively. He is a joy to work with and the company is thrilled to welcome him."

Cheprasov will oversee all company operations, including workflow optimization, automation initiatives, cross-functional team alignment, and executional efficiency. His expertise in building scalable operating models is expected to accelerate Ignite's goals in delivery, service quality excellence, and cycle times.

"I've spent my career helping companies unlock performance through AI, automation, and strong execution," said Max Cheprasov, new COO at Ignite Visibility. "Ignite is already an industry leader. I'm excited to join at a time when the agency is continuing bold moves. We're building something truly special here."

Cheprasov's appointment adds to a series of strategic advancements at Ignite Visibility, including:

The acquisition of Rallio, a platform specializing in AI-powered social content, employee advocacy, and reputation management.

Partnership with Outliant, bringing enterprise-level tech development into Ignite's offering.

Company-wide centralized systems.

As Ignite Visibility scales its impact across multi-location, franchise, and enterprise markets, Cheprasov's arrival signals a renewed commitment to innovation, discipline, and client success.

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning performance marketing agency based in San Diego, serving national and multi-location brands. The agency specializes in SEO, paid media, digital PR, web development, and social media strategy, with a core focus on national-to-local execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, Ignite continues to expand its capabilities through acquisitions, technology partnerships, and operational excellence. Learn more at www.ignitevisibility.com.

