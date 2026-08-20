Ignite Visibility Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the 7th Time

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a seventh time is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our entire agency," - Krishnan Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility. Post this

#2,678 overall nationally

#48 in San Diego

#225 in the Advertising, Marketing & PR category

#372 in California

These milestones reflect the agency's continued commitment to innovation, client success, and helping businesses achieve measurable growth.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for a seventh time is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our entire agency," said Krishnan Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility. "As the digital marketing landscape rapidly evolves with AI, our performance comes down to two things: building a world-class team that embraces change and relentlessly evolving our tech to keep our clients ahead of the curve."

The Inc. 5000 class is renowned for identifying the most proven, high-growth private businesses in the United States. Companies on the list are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify for the award, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Furthermore, companies must meet a strict minimum revenue threshold in both their base year and the final year of the evaluation period.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency specialized in serving multi-location service providers with a need for local discoverability and lead generation. Through its 'national-to-local' execution model, Ignite's capabilities include search engine optimization, content, digital PR, paid media, social media advertising, and web development. For more information on Ignite, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

Media Contact

Danny Conlon, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/

SOURCE Ignite Visibility