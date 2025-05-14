Ignite Visibility Partners with Leading Technology Provider Rallio to Deepen National-to-Local Capabilities

Rallio has built an impressive platform. By bringing Rallio into our ecosystem, we're expanding our technology capabilities and how we can provide value to our clients. Post this

Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio, added, "Joining forces with Ignite Visibility marks an exciting new chapter for Rallio. Our mission has always been to help businesses manage their social media footprint at scale, while providing tools to increase efficiency and drive brand integrity. Partnering with Ignite creates exciting new opportunities for our clients and team members. We're looking forward to scaling our impact together."

"Innovation has always been at the core of our strategy, and the acquisition of Rallio is a testament to that commitment," said Krishnan Coughran, President and co-founder of Ignite Visibility. "As AI-driven tools continue to transform the digital marketing landscape, we are excited to integrate Rallio's advanced technology into our suite of solutions. This partnership allows us to empower brands with smarter, more efficient ways to engage their audiences and optimize their online presence."

The Rallio transaction marks Ignite Visibility's third acquisition since partnering with Mountaingate Capital in February 2023. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction. Kaizen Equity Partners, LLC and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP were advisors to Rallio. Financing for the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

About Ignite Visibility, LLC

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency specialized in serving multi-location service providers with a need for local discoverability and lead generation. Through its 'national-to-local' execution model, Ignite's capabilities include search engine optimization, content, digital PR, paid media, social media advertising, and web development. For more information on Ignite, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

About Rallio

Rallio is a social media, listings, and reputation management platform purpose built for multi-location brands and franchises. The Rallio platform enables its clients to maintain brand consistency while driving relevancy at the local level through connectivity to key social media platforms. To learn more about Rallio, please visit https://www.rallio.com/.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity investment firm that partners with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

