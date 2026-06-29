Ignite Visibility Secures Major Industry Honors: Rallio AI Shortlisted for Global SaaS Award, VP Named AMA Trailblazer, and Agency Dominates Clutch Global Rankings

Multi-Location Marketing Leader Celebrates Triple Recognition Across Technology, Executive Leadership, and Global Agency Excellence
SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite Visibility announced today a trifecta of major industry achievements, headlined by Rallio AI being named to the shortlist for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution in the 2026 SaaS Awards. Alongside this global software recognition, Ignite Visibility's VP of AI SEO, Karen Devlin, was honored with the prestigious Trailblazer of the Year Sandie Award by the San Diego American Marketing Association (AMA). Capping off the accolades, Ignite Visibility has also been recognized as a 2026 Clutch Global Winner across seven distinct categories.
Operated by The Cloud Awards, the SaaS Awards recognize organizations and technologies that are transforming industries through innovation, technical excellence, and measurable business impact. Rallio AI was selected among a competitive field of global software providers for its innovative use of artificial intelligence to help multi-location businesses streamline content creation, improve local visibility, strengthen reputation management, and scale marketing execution across hundreds or thousands of locations.
"Being shortlisted for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution, alongside our agency-wide and individual honors, is an incredible reflection of our team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of marketing technology," said Stephanie Peterson, CMO of Ignite Visibility. "As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the marketing landscape, Rallio AI focuses on practical solutions that empower businesses to work smarter, maintain the human connection that drives customer trust, and deliver measurable business outcomes."
The individual and agency awards further underscore Ignite Visibility's market leadership in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Karen Devlin's Trailblazer of the Year win at the San Diego AMA Sandie Awards celebrates her pioneering work in AI SEO, establishing blueprint strategies for modern search optimization.
Simultaneously, leading B2B rating platform Clutch.co recognized Ignite Visibility's global service excellence. The agency was named a Spring 2026 Clutch Global Winner in the following categories:
- Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)
- SEO Content Creation
- On-Page SEO
- SEO Mobile Optimization
- Local SEO
- Digital Marketing
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
"Our vision has always been to make enterprise-level marketing and cutting-edge AI capabilities accessible and scalable for multi-location businesses," noted Ignite Visibility CEO Krishnan Coughran. "These honors validate that we are executing that vision at the highest possible level, combining advanced software and elite talent to fundamentally rewrite the playbook for modern enterprises."
For more information about Rallio AI, visit https://www.rallio.com/.
About Rallio AI
Rallio AI is an AI-powered marketing platform built for multi-location brands, franchises, and local businesses. The platform helps organizations manage social media, online reputation, local listings, employee advocacy, customer engagement, and marketing operations from a centralized dashboard. By combining automation, artificial intelligence, and multi-location expertise, Rallio AI enables businesses to strengthen their local presence while maintaining brand consistency at scale.
About Ignite Visibility
Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency that turns marketing into a coordinated revenue engine. While we are industry leaders in driving traffic, we know that beyond visibility is where real growth happens. Powered by Rallio AI, we connect visibility, brand preference, conversion, and profitability into one unified system. We don't just bring you traffic—we build you a revenue engine.
Media Contact
Danny Conlon, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/
SOURCE Ignite Visibility
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