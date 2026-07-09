Ignite Visibility Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Executive CFO Appointment

"We are excited to welcome Raj as we continue building the industry's leading digital marketing agency." - Krish Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility Post this

As Chief Financial Officer, Raj oversees Ignite Visibility's financial strategy, corporate development, capital allocation, and operational planning, helping position the agency for continued profitable growth and long-term value creation. He also works closely with MountainGate Capital, Ignite Visibility's private equity partner, to support the company's strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

"Exceptional businesses are built by exceptional people," said Krish Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility. "Raj is a world-class finance and business leader with an impressive track record of helping organizations scale, improve profitability, and navigate transformational growth. His combination of strategic financial leadership, operational expertise, and executive experience makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome Raj as we continue building the industry's leading digital marketing agency."

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is a premier full-service digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA. Consistently named one of the top agencies in the industry, Ignite Visibility specializes in multichannel strategy, SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, and creative digital experiences. Ignite is owned by Mountaingate Capital growth-focused private equity investment firm.

Media Contact

Danny Conlon, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/

SOURCE Ignite Visibility