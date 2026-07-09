Ignite Visibility Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Executive CFO Appointment

Ignite Visibility appoints Raj Singhal as CFO, adding a seasoned finance leader to drive growth, M&A, strategy, and innovation.
SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite Visibility, a premier digital marketing agency, announced a significant expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Raj Singhal as Chief Financial Officer. This further strengthens the company's executive leadership team as it continues to accelerate growth and expand its market leadership.
Raj Singhal is an accomplished global finance executive and business leader with more than two decades of experience leading finance, operations, and strategic transformation across the technology, digital, and media sectors. Prior to joining Ignite Visibility, he held senior executive leadership positions at Interpublic Group (IPG), Publicis Groupe, and Huge, where he led global finance organizations, managed multi-billion-dollar businesses, and drove strategic initiatives spanning operational excellence, M&A, and profitable growth. Raj also served as Global CEO of Huge, a 1,600-person digital experience and technology consultancy.
As Chief Financial Officer, Raj oversees Ignite Visibility's financial strategy, corporate development, capital allocation, and operational planning, helping position the agency for continued profitable growth and long-term value creation. He also works closely with MountainGate Capital, Ignite Visibility's private equity partner, to support the company's strategic growth initiatives, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.
"Exceptional businesses are built by exceptional people," said Krish Coughran, CEO of Ignite Visibility. "Raj is a world-class finance and business leader with an impressive track record of helping organizations scale, improve profitability, and navigate transformational growth. His combination of strategic financial leadership, operational expertise, and executive experience makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome Raj as we continue building the industry's leading digital marketing agency."
About Ignite Visibility
Ignite Visibility is a premier full-service digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA. Consistently named one of the top agencies in the industry, Ignite Visibility specializes in multichannel strategy, SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, and creative digital experiences. Ignite is owned by Mountaingate Capital growth-focused private equity investment firm.
Media Contact
Danny Conlon, Ignite Visibility, 1 6197521955, [email protected], https://ignitevisibility.com/
SOURCE Ignite Visibility
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