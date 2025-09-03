Ignite Visibility Strengthens Generative Engine Optimization and AI Search Optimization Leadership

"For those who adapt quickly, AI search represents an unprecedented opportunity to cement your brand as AI's source across every channel of discovery." - Karen Devlin Post this

Karen joins Ignite Visibility from Brightedge, where she served as Director of AI and Generative Search. She developed a comprehensive AI Search Measurement Framework, a tool that enhanced AI search visibility. With her background in AI strategy and emerging technologies, Karen is well-positioned to guide Ignite Visibility's clients through the complexities of AI search, ensuring they remain at the cutting edge of digital discovery.

Further strengthening the GEO and SEO leadership team, Seth Kluver has been promoted to Associate Vice President of GEO&SEO. In this expanded role, Seth will have the critical responsibility to ensure operational consistency across all GEO and SEO services. He will collaborate with leadership to refine strategies, foster cross-functional teamwork, and ensure Ignite Visibility delivers scalable, innovative solutions for clients. Seth's promotion recognizes his proven leadership and commitment to advancing search marketing in the age of AI.

"Karen's expertise in generative search and Seth's ability to scale SEO operations make them the ideal team to drive our vision forward. As we continue to innovate and expand our GEO services, their leadership will ensure we remain at the forefront of AI-powered search. Ignite Visibility understands the need for brands to optimize their sites for LLMs, monitor LLM sentiment for their brand, track mentions, and utilize software like Rallio to gain insights at scale," said John Lincoln, CEO of Ignite Visibility.

Ignite Visibility was one of the first digital marketing agencies to launch Generative Engine Optimization, helping brands gain measurable visibility in AI search results. The company is now integrating GEO into its proprietary Rallio platform and its monthly services, offering a scalable solution that combines AI-optimized search, reviews, social media marketing, and ecosystem management. With monthly reporting and actionable insights, Ignite Visibility is setting a new standard for AI-powered discovery.

For more information about Ignite Visibility's innovative services and leadership team, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/

About Ignite Visibility:

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on helping enterprise businesses, franchises and multi-location businesses grow through data-driven strategies and innovative technology. We currently work with over 90+ multi-location brands and 2,500+ locations. Recognized as one of the top digital marketing companies in the nation, Ignite Visibility offers services across SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, creative, analytics, and website development. The company is committed to innovation, with its early launch of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) positioning it as a leader in AI-powered search. Ignite Visibility has been consistently ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and one of the best places to work in San Diego.

Media Contact

Nicole, Ignite Visibility, 1 619.752.1955, [email protected], ignitevisibility.com

SOURCE Ignite Visibility