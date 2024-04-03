Ignite Your Event Business Success with Tripleseat EventCamp 2024 in Boston, May 15th

Register for Tripleseat's EventCamp in Boston on May 15 to experience an informational and lively event that provides the tools and resources for hospitality and event professionals to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly changing industry. Post this

Also, EventCamp is proud to announce our esteemed sponsors whose support helps ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees: Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to seamless interactions with Benbria Loop. Elevate your reservation game with Rex Reservations' booking solutions. With SevenRooms' guest experience platform, transform venues into hospitality highflyers.

Curated exclusively for hospitality trailblazers, including sales and event managers, restaurateurs, meeting planners, and other hospitality and event professionals, EventCamp promises a dynamic fusion of learning about the latest trends and innovations to drive business growth and networking with like-minded peers from across the country. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and actionable insights from industry thought leaders that can be immediately implemented to elevate their business and career.

"EventCamp isn't just a conference; it's a game-changer," declares Tripleseat's Chief Community Officer, Latha Youngren. "It's an informational and lively experience that provides the tools and resources for hospitality and event professionals to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly changing industry. Now in its seventh year, we're proud to continue to offer this unique industry opportunity that supports individuals and businesses to achieve success."

Mark your calendars for May 15, 2024, and secure your spot. EventCamp takes place at Big Night Live - 110 Causeway St, Boston, MA. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now at https://eventcamp.events.tripleseat.com/registration/select

In addition, leading up to the EventCamp experience, take the opportunity to enroll in Tripleseat University (TSU) on May 14. Attendees who sign up will gain unparalleled insight into sales, efficiency, marketing, and product enhancements. What's more, the not-to-be-missed opening party is being held at the glamorous, new Seaport hotspot Grace by Nia, offering a chance to meet fellow peers and get a jump start on networking.

To register and learn more about EventCamp 2024, please visit: https://eventcamp.events.tripleseat.com/eventcamp/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is an award-winning sales and event management platform used by more than 16,000 venues globally, enabling event managers to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

