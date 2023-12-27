Igniting STEM Innovation for 65 Years: ARCS® Foundation, Inc. Releases its 2023 Annual Report

ARCS Foundation has recently released its 2023 Annual Report titled, "Igniting Innovation for 65 Years." Honoring the work ARCS Foundation has been doing for 65 years, the report highlights several achievements that empower ARCS Foundation to meet its mission to propel scientific innovation in the United States.

LAGRANGE, Ga., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCS Foundation has recently released its 2023 Annual Report titled, "Igniting Innovation for 65 Years." Honoring the work ARCS Foundation has been doing for 65 years, the report highlights several achievements that empower ARCS Foundation to meet its mission to propel scientific innovation in the United States. Specifically, the organization celebrated these milestones in the 2022-2023 academic year:

• Adoption of the 2023-25 Strategic Plan

• Ignite to Invite challenge to increase Membership

• Partnership with the Danaher Foundation to provide scholar awards.

Since 1958, ARCS Foundation has funded 21,216 Scholar Awards to 11,847 ARCS Scholars for a total funding of $136,886,931. "We continue to build upon our 65-year history by preparing ARCS Foundation to meet the demands of the future so that our nation remains competitive in the scientific world," says President Beth Wainwright.

The 2023-25 Strategic Plan was created to keep ARCS Foundation grounded in a shared understanding of the past and the present to look into the future. The new plan features seven strategic goals to help ARCS Foundation move positively in the direction of a fully developed and financially sustainable organization.

To highlight the innovation ARCS National experienced, there was a focus on the new Invite to Ignite challenge that fostered membership growth at the chapter level. During the year, ARCS welcomed 123 new members across the 15-chapter network. The Illinois chapter won the challenge with a whopping 29.5% increase in membership. The Utah Chapter was runner-up with 25% and third place was the Minnesota Chapter with a 21.8% increase.

In 2023 the Danaher Foundation approved a grant to ARCS Foundation, Inc., for $100,000. This funding will support the Danaher National Impact Awards to five ARCS Chapters for implementation between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The chapters are Metro Washington Chapter, Illinois Chapter, Northern California Chapter, Orange County Chapter, and Minnesota Chapter. "This is very exciting for ARCS Foundation and ARCS Chapters. We hope this will open the door to a continuing partnership with Danaher," ARCS National Immediate Past-President Caron Ogg said.

The twenty-four-page report also includes the announcement of the most recent ARCS Hall of Fame inductee, astronomer Heidi B. Hammel, PhD. Hammel was recognized for her significant contributions to astronomy utilizing both the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes to expand our understanding of planetary science and the frontier of space.

2023 was a big anniversary year for more than the original founding Los Angeles Chapter, which celebrated 65 years. ARCS Metro Washington Chapter celebrated 55 years, the Seattle Chapter celebrated 45 years, and the Pittsburgh Chapter celebrated its 20th anniversary. Across fifteen national chapters, over 1,100 ARCS members support the ARCS vision to advance science and technology in America.

To view the digital version of the 2023 Annual Report, follow this link.

About ARCS® Foundation: ARCS Foundation is a national non-profit volunteer women's organization that promotes US competitiveness by providing financial awards to academically outstanding US citizens studying to complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and health disciplines at 50 of the nation's leading research universities. The organization has awarded more than $136 million to more than 11,800 scholars since 1958. ARCS Foundation Scholars have produced thousands of research publications and patents, secured billions in grant funding, started science-related companies, and played a significant role in teaching and mentoring young people in the STEM pipeline. More information is available at arcsfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Samantha Kilgore, ARCS Foundation, Inc., 1 706-845-9085, [email protected], arcsfoundation.org

SOURCE ARCS Foundation, Inc.