Ignition and Intuit Expand Strategic Partnership: New ProConnect Integration Aims to Simplify Tax Season for Accounting Firms

"By advancing our partnership with Intuit to integrate with ProConnect, we're helping firms to set themselves up for success." Post this

"Engaging clients during tax season is arduous and time-consuming for accounting and tax professionals," said Matthew Kanas, Managing Director, Americas at Ignition. "By advancing our partnership with Intuit to integrate with ProConnect, we're helping firms to set themselves up for success. They can save time by sending tax engagements in bulk, eliminate AR by automating payments, and seamlessly connect workflows."

While Ignition has integrated with QuickBooks Online since 2015, the company first announced a strategic partnership with Intuit ProConnect in June 2021. In June 2022, Ignition and Intuit took their partnership one step further with the launch of Tax Planning and Advisory Proposal templates to further support thousands of ProAdvisors. This new integration with ProConnect signifies a third wave for the continued partnership.

"The expansion of our strategic partnership with Ignition is another major step forward in expanding the capabilities of our product to better meet the needs of our customers", said Jorge Olavarrieta, VP of Product Management and Design at Intuit. "By integrating with ProConnect, firms can now streamline their client engagements and payment collection processes, enabling them to focus on providing the best service to their clients and growing their business."

Key benefits of Ignition's deep integration with Intuit products include:

ProConnect: Tax preparers using ProConnect can engage hundreds of clients in minutes by creating and sending bulk proposals in Ignition.

QuickBooks Online: Ignition automatically creates invoices and marks them as paid in QuickBooks Online, enabling ProConnect users to reduce AR and invoicing admin.

Tax Planning and Advisory Proposal templates: Firms can transition to year-round advisory revenue by accessing proposal templates made for Intuit Tax Advisor within Ignition.

Justin Kurn, VP Principal Development at Dark Horse, an existing Ignition and ProConnect customer, welcomed the news of the integration: "Ignition further developing their integrations within the Intuit suite is game changing for our practice. The ability to effortlessly connect client data across multiple applications is a must have for any firm's tech stack and a huge part of why we chose to go with Ignition."

Ignition will showcase this new integration at Intuit's QuickBooks Connect event on November 13 to 15 in Las Vegas, NV. For additional information about the integration, visit ignitionapp.com/integrations/proconnect.

About Ignition

Founded in 2013, Ignition is an all-in-one platform for professional services that empowers businesses to get paid faster, and run smarter. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, client agreements, billing and payment collection to put an end to late payments, unbilled work and mundane repetitive admin. Ignition also integrates with leading apps such as Gusto, QuickBooks Online, Xero and Zapier to automate workflows and free up valuable time. Around 7,000 accounting and professional services businesses globally rely on Ignition to get paid faster for all of their work, run more efficiently, and become more profitable. To date, Ignition has helped facilitate more than 1 million client engagements and over US$2.7 billion in client payments. Ignition has teams in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, US and the UK, with around 180 employees globally.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Media Contact

Carly Rappoport, Sling & Stone, 1 4049830742, [email protected]

SOURCE Sling & Stone