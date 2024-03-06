Ignition Gold Certified Integrator Patti Engineering Announces Further Credentials, Elevating Expertise in Industrial Control Solutions

"The solutions that companies like Patti Engineering create are among the best in the industry because their knowledge and experience with Ignition enables them to create innovative solutions for clients." Post this

"As a Gold-level partner in our Integrator Program, Patti Engineering has an advanced capability with Ignition," said Chris Fischer, Integrator Program Manager at Inductive Automation. "The solutions that companies like Patti Engineering create are among the best in the industry because their knowledge and experience with Ignition enables them to create innovative solutions for clients. Patti Engineering's Ignition certifications provide them with a competitive advantage in the integration industry, giving clients confidence in the robustness of their tailored solutions."

As an Ignition Gold Certified Integrator, Patti Engineering specializes in control system integration and digitalization services in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. The company's demonstrated expertise ensures smooth implementation of industrial automation software and hardware in a wide range of areas such as HMI, PLC, edge computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, asset management, and remote monitoring. The recent achievement of Ignition Core Certification by Agarwal, along with several other team members, illustrates Patti Engineering's commitment to providing specialized expertise to meet the diverse needs of manufacturing and industrial clients.

"We commend our engineers for helping Patti Engineering achieve and maintain Ignition Gold Certified Integrator status," remarked Patti Engineering CEO Sam Hoff. "Our team's dedication to training and best practices is pivotal in maintaining our ability to deliver the quality solutions our clients need in the industries we serve."

