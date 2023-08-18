IGT Solutions expands its partnership with Thrio to boost its Generative AI Platform, TechBud.AI, deliver Improved CX

The growing alliance between IGT Solutions and Thrio is a testament to our shared commitment to providing clients with unmatched solutions in AI-driven innovation, Akhil Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer of IGT Solutions Tweet this

TechBud.AI's enterprise and functional copilots will tap into Thrio's cutting-edge contact center technology enabling AI-powered advanced capabilities. The combined capabilities will help organizations improve customer service, reimagine customer experience and create an enterprise-wide impact.

"The growing alliance between IGT Solutions and Thrio is a testament to our shared commitment to providing clients with unmatched solutions in AI-driven innovation," said Akhil Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer of IGT Solutions. He added, "Together, we will amplify TechBud.AI's advanced suite of features, enabling businesses to deliver a superior customer experience like never before."

Edwin Margulies, CEO of Thrio, said, " IGT Solutions and Thrio will work together to ensure TechBud.AI integrates with existing enterprise systems, making implementation smooth and hassle-free for clients. Together, we will redefine the possibilities of generative AI and empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape easily.".

About IGT Solutions

IGT Solutions is a next-gen customer experience (CX) company, defining and delivering AI-led transformative experiences for the global and most innovative brands using digital technologies. With the combination of Digital and Human Intelligence, IGT becomes the preferred partner for managing end-to-end CX journeys across Travel and High Growth Tech industries.

Established in 1998, with a 100% focus on customer experience, IGT employs more than 25,000 customer experience and technology specialists providing services to 85 marquee customers globally. IGT's global footprint consists of 30 delivery centers in China, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, South Africa, Spain, UAE, the US, and Vietnam.

About Thrio

Thrio is an AI-driven technology company specializing in transformative solutions for various industries. Their expertise lies in developing advanced artificial intelligence products, empowering businesses to harness the potential of data and turn it into actionable insights.

Media Contact

Lance Fried, Thrio, Inc., 1 8582997191, [email protected], https://www.thrio.com/

SOURCE Thrio, Inc.