iHEART, PREMIERE NETWORKS AND RAYMOND ARROYO RELEASE NEW EPISODE OF "ARROYO GRANDE" PODCAST

"We should always be thankful for adversity, God's not going to give us anything we can't handle, we can almost learn more through the suffering…we all have failures and it's how you attack the next one…go to the drawing board, solve the problem and come back better." Post this

Hosted by Arroyo - a FOX News contributor, seven-time New York Times best-selling author, award-winning producer, chart-topping music artist, and podcaster - the weekly Arroyo Grande "culture-cast" wades deep into the culture of the present and past with satire, insight, and style.

Recorded at the grand opening of Harrison Butker's Dallas location of his clothing line, Shepherds, the episode offers listeners a rare look into the personal philosophy and daily discipline of one of the NFL's most consistent performers, recognized across the league as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. In today's episode of Arroyo Grande, Butker opens up about the central role of family and faith in defining success, as they also discuss gentleman fashion and how it reflects intention, discipline, and self-respect. Additionally, in discussing mindset and habits that allow him to manage pressure—both on the field and beyond , Butker had this to say of the Chiefs' 2025 season: "When you've had that kind of success you expect those close games to go your way and unfortunately it didn't, but we should always be thankful for adversity, God's not going to give us anything we can't handle, we can almost learn more through the suffering…we all have failures and it's how you attack the next one…go to the drawing board, solve the problem and come back better."

Delivered with humor and charm, the discussion dives into the importance of living with purpose and being fully present—whether in personal relationships, professional responsibilities, or spiritual growth.

Listeners won't want to miss this dynamic and uplifting conversation.

Listen here on iHeart.

Watch here on YouTube.

Media Contact

Monica Fitzgibbons, FitzPR, 1 3108491686, [email protected]

SOURCE Arroyo Grande with Raymond Arroyo