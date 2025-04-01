iHire & 2U Celebrate 6+ Years of Advancing Online Education Through Targeted Enrollment Marketing Campaigns

iHire has helped us refine our lead acquisition strategy by providing access to a more targeted audience. - Brittany Bresson, Affiliate Marketing Specialist, 2U Post this

"iHire has helped us refine our lead acquisition strategy by providing access to a more targeted audience," said Brittany Bresson, Affiliate Marketing Specialist, 2U. "This partnership has allowed us to reduce wasted ad spend and focus our efforts on high-intent individuals, leading to improved efficiency in our marketing spend and higher ROI."

For each 2U email campaign, iHire builds a custom audience from its database by filtering potential by industry, geography, and education. Every campaign is branded, performance-tested, and closely monitored to ensure maximum deliverability and engagement.

"Partnering with 2U allows us to further our mission of empowering the workforce of today and tomorrow by connecting students with online education programs that align with their career goals," said Laurie Ballow, Business Development Manager, iHire. "We look forward to continuing our partnership, exploring additional audience segments, and testing new campaign strategies in the near future."

iHire + 2U By the Numbers

2,100+ email campaigns launched

35,100+ leads generated

99.7% delivery rate

56.9% open rate (double the industry average)

To learn more about iHire and 2U's partnership, read the full case study.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including iHireHR, iHireTechnology, iHireSecondaryEducation, WorkInSports, and 13 healthcare verticals. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

About 2U

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 91 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

Kristina Kelly, iHire, 8777984854, [email protected]

