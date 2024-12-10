iHire Introduces Masterclass on Overcoming Ageism in the Job Search

Online course guides candidates on how to fight ageism, market themselves effectively, and use their experience as their greatest asset to land a job they'll love

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire has introduced a new masterclass for job seekers, Overcoming Ageism in Your Job Search. The self-paced online course guides candidates on how to combat age bias at every stage of their search, market themselves effectively, get more job offers, and earn the salary they deserve by using their experience as their greatest asset.

Led by Lori Cole, an iHire Certified Career Coach and Advisor, Overcoming Ageism in Your Job Search teaches job seekers how to turn age into a competitive advantage. Participants will learn: