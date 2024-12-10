iHire Introduces Masterclass on Overcoming Ageism in the Job Search

Online course guides candidates on how to fight ageism, market themselves effectively, and use their experience as their greatest asset to land a job they'll love
FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire has introduced a new masterclass for job seekers, Overcoming Ageism in Your Job Search. The self-paced online course guides candidates on how to combat age bias at every stage of their search, market themselves effectively, get more job offers, and earn the salary they deserve by using their experience as their greatest asset.
Led by Lori Cole, an iHire Certified Career Coach and Advisor, Overcoming Ageism in Your Job Search teaches job seekers how to turn age into a competitive advantage. Participants will learn:
- Ways to age-proof their resumes and cover letters
- Strategies for building a powerful personal brand
- Interview tips and tricks (including what to do if ageism arises during an interview)
- Salary negotiation tactics
- And more advice for landing a job they'll love
"As more older professionals delay retirement and workforces comprise multiple generations, age discrimination has become an unfortunate reality in the job search," said Cole. "In fact, 1 in 3 job seekers over 50 believe they've experienced ageism. iHire has designed this masterclass to help candidates transform their age and wealth of experience from an obstacle into a superpower and take the next step in their careers with confidence."
To learn more and enroll in iHire's Masterclass: Overcoming Ageism in Your Job Search, visit: https://www.ihire.com/candidatelp/ihire-masterclass-overcoming-ageism.
About iHire
iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.
