iHire Launches All-in-One, AI-Powered Recruitment Management Solution iHire360

Talent acquisition is not a one-time effort, as the most competitive businesses are constantly testing advanced recruiting tactics like sourcing candidates to fill their pipelines and showcasing their employer brand through various digital marketing channels - Steve Flook, President & CEO, iHire Post this

High-Performing Job Slots: Upgraded job postings stand out on iHire's industry-specific talent communities and partner networks for maximum visibility that can increase job ad views by 30%.

AI-Powered Talent Sourcing & Pipelining: Talent pools are automatically created for every job opening with AI-assisted candidate sourcing and seamlessly managed with iHire's applicant tracking system (ATS). Customers also enjoy full access to iHire's resume database of more than 3 million candidates.

Automated Multi-Channel Recruitment Marketing: Custom-branded social media, email, and search engine campaigns as well as an iHire-hosted career site extend clients' reach and strengthen their employer brands.

High-Touch Support: Dedicated U.S.-based Hiring Success Strategists guide clients through onboarding, conduct regular business reviews, and are available for on-demand assistance whenever needed. Customers also receive a complimentary annual compensation benchmarking study and exclusive discounts on iHire's HR Services.

Additional AI Hiring Tools: Employers benefit from iHire360's time-saving hiring tools, including AI-powered job ad writing and candidate messaging, instantly generated candidate evaluations, and behind-the-scenes matching technology that fills their pipelines.

"Talent acquisition is not a one-time effort, as the most competitive businesses are constantly testing advanced recruiting tactics like sourcing candidates to fill their pipelines and showcasing their employer brand through various digital marketing channels," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "However, busy SMB leaders often do not have the time to dedicate to full-cycle, always-on recruiting. That's where iHire360 comes in. Our new offering takes recruiting off their plates so they can focus on running their business while remaining confident that qualified candidates are always at their fingertips."

To learn more about iHire360, visit https://www.iHire.com/employers/solutions/iHire360.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 25 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

Media Contact

Kristina Kelly, iHire, +18777984854, [email protected], https://www.ihire.com

Twitter

SOURCE iHire