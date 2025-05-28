iHire Publishes In-Depth Study of Today's Multi-Generational Workforce

Our research aims to inspire organizations to nurture inclusive work environments that attract and engage employees of all ages, thereby expanding their talent pools, sparking innovation, and increasing resilience. - Steve Flook, President & CEO, iHire Post this

Ageism in the Workplace

Age discrimination is most experienced by baby boomers and Gen Zers: 36.8% of baby boomers and 39.7% of Gen Zers said they had been treated differently because of their age at work or during their job search, compared to 28.1% of Gen Xers and 28.6% of millennials who said the same.

Stereotypes contribute to age bias: More than 40% of each age group (baby boomers: 46.8%, Gen X: 40.6%, millennials: 44.8%, and Gen Z: 50.1%) believe today's employers hold untrue perceptions about their generation.

Job Search & Career Growth Challenges

The top two job search challenges were consistent across all four generations: Candidates from every age group struggle with finding jobs they are qualified for (baby boomers: 30.7%, Gen X: 30.3%, millennials: 32.0%, and Gen Z: 33.7%), and are frustrated by employers ghosting them/not responding to their applications (baby boomers: 29.3%, Gen X: 35.7%, millennials: 28.6%, and Gen Z: 35.8%).

Basic job search competencies – such as interviewing and resume writing – don't get easier with age and experience: 25.7% of millennials, 23.7% of Gen Xers, 20.8% of Gen Zers, and 18.8% of baby boomers struggle with interviewing confidently, while approximately 1 in 5 respondents from each generation grapple with writing or updating their resume.

Stress/burnout is keeping Gen Zers and millennials up at night: When asked which challenges they expect to impact their career and/or job search in the next year, Gen Z (46.2%) and millennials (39.7%) were most concerned with stress and burnout.

Career Goals

Gen Z and Gen X are more likely to be on the job hunt: When asked to identify their biggest career goal, Gen Z (26.4%) and Gen X (21.5%) wanted to find new jobs, compared to 18.3% of baby boomers and 17.9% of millennials who aimed to land a new gig.

Gen Z and millennials are most interested in entrepreneurship: 14.8% of Gen Zers and 12.8% of millennials want to start their own businesses, compared to 8.3% of Gen Xers and 4.6% of baby boomers.

Candidates of all ages are more inclined to seek a new job elsewhere than move up at their current company: Few respondents (less than 10%) from any generation selected getting a promotion or taking on a new position at their current organization as their top career goal.

Salaries, Benefits & Workplace Perks

The younger the worker, the stronger the emphasis on work/life balance: In choosing the most important employer offering besides benefits and salary, 43.1% of Gen Zers and 42.9% of millennials chose work/life balance, while 31.8% of Gen Xers and 23.4% of baby boomers said the same.

Gen X is most likely to believe they aren't paid fairly: 31.3% of Gen X respondents said they don't think they are paid fairly at their current or most recent job, compared to 26.3% of baby boomers, 26.2% of millennials, and 20.8% of Gen Z.

Every generation wants to work in person: The largest proportions of baby boomers (43.2%), Gen X (56.2%), millennials (45.3%), and Gen Z (55.9%) want to work in person (100% on-site work) versus working exclusively remotely or in a hybrid setting.

"With multiple generations coexisting in today's workforce, employers must consider each group's unique challenges, preferences, and goals in their recruitment and retention strategies," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "Our research aims to inspire organizations to nurture inclusive work environments that attract and engage employees of all ages, thereby expanding their talent pools, sparking innovation, and increasing resilience."

iHire's full report, "Inside the Multi-Generational Workforce: Recruiting, Retaining, Managing & Motivating Talent of All Ages in 2025," is available at http://www.iHire.com/GenerationsReport2025.

Research Methodology

iHire surveyed a Qualtrics market research panel of 1,645 U.S. workers representing four generations: baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and Gen Zers. Surveys were fielded in March 2025, and data was collected through the Qualtrics XM platform. All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth. For many questions, multiple answers could be selected, so percentages add up to a sum greater than 100%. In some instances, survey questions were skipped by an individual respondent.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 25 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

