iHire Shares Job Seekers' Plans, Goals, and Challenges for 2024 in New Report

Analyzing the results of a survey of 1,300+ job candidates, 2nd Annual Hiring & Job Search Outlook Report offers employers advice for effective recruitment and retention in the new year
FREDERICK, Md. , Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire announces the publication of its 2024 Hiring & Job Search Outlook Report, providing employers advice for effective recruitment and retention in the new year. Analyzing the results of iHire's survey of 1,327 U.S. job seekers from 57 industries, the second annual report shares job candidates' plans, goals, and challenges for 2024. To download the full report, visit http://www.iHire.com/Outlook2024.
Based on its survey findings, iHire offers hiring and HR professionals the following guidance for 2024:
- Zero in on the employee experience. Aside from salary, a positive work environment topped candidates' wish lists for new job attributes (71.7%), along with good relationships with management (57.3%) and appealing company cultures (44.6%). In 2024, be intentional about building your culture and nurturing relationships, and you'll be more likely to attract top talent that stays with your organization.
- Embrace candidates of all ages. 42.0% of job seekers surveyed were concerned with experiencing age discrimination during their job search or in the workplace in 2024. In addition, 8.9% planned to come out of retirement to rejoin the workforce. Expand your talent pool in 2024 by making age inclusivity part of your DEIB strategy, offering upskilling/reskilling opportunities for older workers, and applying for age-friendly employer certifications.
- Enable flexible work arrangements. Despite an increase in "return-to-office" requirements, 42.1% of candidates plan to spend most of 2024 working in person, and 43.4% plan to work remotely or in a hybrid setting. At the same time, 31.9% of job seekers said it was important for their next employer to provide remote work options, and 24.1% said the same about hybrid work. Allow employees to choose where and how they work to positively impact recruitment and retention, as well as reduce stress and burnout and facilitate a healthier work/life balance.
- Partner with marketing to promote your employer brand. 44.6% of job seekers said a company's culture was an important aspect of their next job. To attract those candidates, collaborate with your marketing team to get the word out that your organization is a great place to work. Share employee testimonials, create short videos showcasing your culture, promote company news and personnel milestones, and apply for awards recognizing workplace culture excellence.
- Engage all candidates. Getting ghosted by employers when applying for jobs was candidates' second biggest concern going into 2024. Put an end to the resume "black hole" this year by communicating with all applicants. This shows job seekers you value their time, which improves the candidate experience and boosts your employer brand.
- Invest in professional development. 42.7% of respondents said it was vital for their next employer to offer growth and advancement opportunities, and 37.5% said the same about professional development opportunities. Provide upskilling and reskilling avenues for existing staff, map out their potential career paths and share what's needed to reach their goals, and promote your commitment to professional development in your job ads.
- Build your talent pipeline with passive candidates. 12.0% of survey respondents were not planning to search for a job in 2024 or were unsure of their job search plans. However, that's not to say someone wouldn't be interested if the right opportunity came along. Get ahead of the hiring game by growing and engaging your pipeline so you can hire quickly when the need arises.
- Experiment with AI. Just 10.4% of job seekers planned to use AI in their job search or career in 2024, but that doesn't mean employers should follow suit. Take advantage of AI to save time, maximize resources, and focus instead on more strategic recruitment initiatives. For example, AI tools can help you develop job descriptions and interview questions, screen resumes, write candidate communications, and score assessments.
"As employers rebound from a year marked by economic uncertainty, talent shortages, and hiring slowdowns in some industries, they are seeking to optimize their approaches to talent acquisition, development, and retention," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "Using our report as a guide, organizations can uncover people-first recruitment strategies that will enable them to maximize business adaptability and maintain a competitive advantage."
Survey Methodology
1,327 job seekers from 57 industries responded to iHire's Hiring & Job Search Outlook Survey in December 2023. Respondents came from iHire's job seeker database. All decimal points are rounded to the nearest tenth. For many questions, multiple answers could be selected so percentages add up to a sum greater than 100%. In some instances, survey questions were skipped by an individual respondent.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.
