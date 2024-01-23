iHire Shares Job Seekers' Plans, Goals, and Challenges for 2024 in New Report

Analyzing the results of a survey of 1,300+ job candidates, 2nd Annual Hiring & Job Search Outlook Report offers employers advice for effective recruitment and retention in the new year

FREDERICK, Md. , Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire announces the publication of its 2024 Hiring & Job Search Outlook Report, providing employers advice for effective recruitment and retention in the new year. Analyzing the results of iHire's survey of 1,327 U.S. job seekers from 57 industries, the second annual report shares job candidates' plans, goals, and challenges for 2024. To download the full report, visit http://www.iHire.com/Outlook2024.

Based on its survey findings, iHire offers hiring and HR professionals the following guidance for 2024: