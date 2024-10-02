iHire Survey: 41.6% of Workers Have Taken or Considered Taking a Burner Job

In poll of 1,500+ U.S. job candidates, 21.9% of respondents said they have taken a job simply for the paycheck with no intention to stay long-term; 19.7% have considered doing so

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A survey by employment platform iHire showed that 41.6% of workers have taken or considered taking a "burner job," a temporary or short-term role held only for the paycheck with no intention of staying long-term. Specifically, 21.9% have actually held a burner job, while 19.7% considered taking such a role.

"Burner jobs are often thought of as part-time, temporary, or gig economy roles that people take to earn quick income and fill gaps in their employment histories," said Lori Cole, iHire Certified Career Coach and Brand Ambassador. "However, a burner job can be any job someone takes that they are not passionate about. Often, they will accept the job and anticipate leaving as soon as they find something better."

For example, an unhappy employee might accept the first opportunity that arises so they can leave their current role, then search for the right fit while employed in the burner job. This likely has occurred during the post-pandemic Great Resignation and beyond since people are placing a stronger emphasis on career fulfillment and workplace satisfaction, iHire stipulates.

In addition, the rising cost of living and inflation have been leading workers to seek burner jobs, including gig economy roles, to earn supplemental income. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) backs this claim, reporting in August 2024 that 8.2 million people in the U.S. were working multiple jobs.

"We may also see more candidates seeking burner jobs if the labor market continues to cool and unemployment rates stay higher than in previous months," Cole continued.

In fact, iHire's 2024 State of Online Recruiting Report showed that 45.3% of workers believe economic uncertainty will impact their job searches or career growth in the coming year, suggesting a potential increased willingness to accept burner jobs.

Cole concluded, "No matter your reason for pursuing a burner job, keep in mind that you can still gain transferable skills and experience you can apply to future, more permanent roles. So, think twice before you hide that job from your resume once it's over, and do your best in that position so you don't burn bridges."

About the Survey

iHire polled 1,544 candidates from its job seeker database in September 2024 via the Qualtrics XM platform. iHire asked, "Have you ever taken a job simply for the paycheck and had no intention to stay long-term?" The breakdown of responses is as follows:

Yes: 21.9%

No: 55.3%

No, but I've considered it: 19.7%

Unsure: 3.1%

