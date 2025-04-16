iHire Survey Exposes Extent of 7 Controversial Job Search & Workplace Behaviors

"Candidates must understand that their behaviors during their job search or at work affect their reputation and personal brand." - Lori Cole, Certified Career Coach and Advisor, iHire Post this

Additionally, iHire broke down the survey results by respondents' generations, unveiling the following insights:

23.2% of millennials admitted to participating in a video call in unprofessional attire – more than baby boomers (4.9%), Gen Xers (11.0%), and Gen Zers (16.7%).

20.8% of Gen Zers have stretched the truth in a job interview, compared to 12.9% of baby boomers, 15.6% of Gen Xers, and 15.5% of millennials.

Just 2.7% of baby boomers admit to lying on their resumes, significantly lower than the 10.0% of Gen Xers, 12.1% of millennials, and 10.9% of Gen Zers who have done so.

More Gen Xers (27.4%) and millennials (27.4%) have quit jobs without giving their employer notice than their baby boomer (12.2%) and Gen Z (19.2%) counterparts.

15.3% of Gen Z employees have ghosted an employer by not showing up for an interview, and 12.5% of Gen Xers and 12.6% of millennials admitted to the same. However, just 3.4% of baby boomers have ghosted an employer for an interview.

"Candidates must understand that their behaviors during their job search or at work affect their reputation and personal brand," said Lori Cole, Certified Career Coach and Advisor, iHire. "For example, ghosting an employer or quitting a job without notice can burn bridges, and lying on your resume can come back to bite you. Moreover, secretly holding a second job can negatively impact your performance and, in some cases, violate company policies and damage trust. While we all have our favorite pair of pajamas, iHire encourages job seekers to get dressed and focus on professionalism, integrity, and relationship-building to create long-term career success."

For a deeper dive into iHire's survey findings, visit our Resource Center. Additional data points will be shared in an upcoming report on the multi-generational workforce, set to be published in May.

Research Methodology

iHire surveyed a Qualtrics market research panel of 1,645 U.S. workers representing four generations: baby boomers, Gen Xers, millennials, and Gen Zers. Surveys were fielded in March 2025, and data was collected through the Qualtrics XM platform. All percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth.

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 25 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

