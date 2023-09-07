iHire Survey Suggests 1 in 3 Workers Over 50 Have Experienced Ageism in Their Job Search

Employers must do some soul searching to ensure each candidate is evaluated based on having the skills to do the job and that their work environment is inclusive across all generations. - Lori Cole, iHire Certified Career Coach Tweet this

Of the 33.6% of respondents who had experienced ageism during their job search:

53.8% said a potential employer chose a candidate younger than them for a job although they were equally or more qualified.

49.2% said an employer did not respond to their application, and 47.7% said an employer did not get back to them after an interview.

22.1% were offered a lower salary than what they are worth.

Of the 23.1% respondents who had experienced ageism at work or on the job:

43.6% said a younger or less experienced employee was promoted instead of them.

35.5% said a coworker made a comment or asked an inappropriate question about their age, and 34.0% said a manager did the same.

28.5% have been overlooked for or denied a pay raise.

22.1% were excluded from certain social events or team-building activities.

When asked what employers could do to prevent ageism in the workplace or during the hiring process:

54.5% of survey participants said employers should use "blind" recruiting tools that anonymize applications (e.g., remove dates from resumes).

51.9% said skills-based assessments or work sample tests should be used in the hiring process for candidates to prove their qualifications.

45.5% suggested employers provide anti-bias and/or diversity training for managers.

45.5% wanted employers to encourage collaboration, team building, and mentorship opportunities across all age groups.

"While the labor market is tight overall, older workers find it more difficult to gain traction," said Lori Cole, iHire Certified Career Coach and Brand Ambassador. "To combat ageism and get more interviews, job seekers can try tactics such as removing dates from their resumes and utilizing a hybrid format highlighting their most recent and relevant experience. However, employers must do some soul searching to ensure each candidate is evaluated based on having the skills to do the job and that their work environment is inclusive across all generations."

For more insights into iHire's survey, visit https://go.ihire.com/cy6gn.

About the Survey

1,495 U.S. workers over the age of 50 responded to iHire's survey in August 2023. Respondents came from iHire's job and job seeker databases comprising employers and candidates across 57 talent communities.

About iHire

iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit http://www.iHire.com for more information.

Media Contact

Kristina Kelly, iHire, 18777984854, [email protected]

SOURCE iHire