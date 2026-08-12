IHKWIP Named No. 1,267 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"The Inc. 5000 represents more than growth—it represents the American Dream. We built IHKWIP by betting on ourselves, believing that thoughtful design, hard work, and genuine connection could build something lasting. We're proud of what we've built, and we're just getting started!" Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About IHKWIP

IHKWIP® (pronounced "equip") is a fast-growing functional luxury lifestyle brand creating thoughtfully designed handbags, accessories, and luggage that seamlessly blend elevated style with unique organization. Founded by Anthony Nota and Baylen Edwards-Miller, the design-duo brings their luxury New York fashion industry expertise to their brand designed to help people move through life with confidence, ease, and style.

As the #1 handbag brand on QVC, IHKWIP has built a loyal community by delivering beautifully crafted, affordably attainable designs that never compromise on quality or functionality. Every detail is intentionally designed to keep life's essentials exactly where you need them—making it easier to stay organized while looking effortlessly on trend.

At the heart of the brand is the belief that when you're Equipped with IHKWIP®, you're equipped for whatever the day brings. More than a handbag, each piece is designed to help you carry your confidence wherever life takes you.

Learn more at www.IHKWIP.com and join the community at #EquippedWithIHKWIP.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

IHKWIP PR/Media Relations, IHKWIP LLC, 1 0000000000, [email protected]

SOURCE IHKWIP LLC