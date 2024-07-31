IHMVCU Decreases Operational Costs by 25% With Advanced Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Solution

"We chose Alacriti because we were looking for a partner that could deliver innovation to our members. The integration of Orbipay EBPP allows us to offer our members a state-of-the-art loan payment solution that is easy to use and allows our members to pay loans from any device, any time." Post this

Through Orbipay EBPP's advanced features, IHMVCU members can easily view, manage, and pay their bills online or via mobile devices. The platform's intuitive design and real-time processing capabilities are integrated directly with IHMVCU's core and digital banking systems, reducing operational costs by at least 25% and saving 6 hours a week in handling exceptions.

"Alacriti's Orbipay EBPP platform empowers IHMVCU to deliver a superior loan payment experience to its members. By providing real-time payment processing and a range of payment options, IHMVCU can meet the evolving needs of its members and ensure a high level of satisfaction," said Stuart Bain, SVP of Product Management at Alacriti.

"We chose Alacriti because we were looking for a partner that could deliver innovation to our members. The integration of Orbipay EBPP allows us to offer our members a state-of-the-art loan payment solution that is easy to use and allows our members to pay loans from any device, any time," said Rory Madden, Director of Digital Banking at IHMVCU.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solution provides cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About IHMVCU

IHMVCU is dedicated to guiding its members on their journey to financial success. As a member-owned financial cooperative, it exists solely to help its members, team members, and communities achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1934 by eight charter members who were production line workers at the East Moline Works Plant, IHMVCU has grown significantly over the decades. Today, it stands as the largest credit union in the Quad City area, boasting 140,000 members and $2.1 billion in assets, making it the sixth-largest credit union in Illinois. With 13 branches across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, and a progressive and expanding online branch, IHMVCU is committed to providing convenient and personalized financial solutions tailored to each member-owner's unique journey to financial success. For more information, visit IHMVCU.org.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alacriti