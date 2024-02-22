IICF Philanthropic Roundtable Gathers Insurance Leaders for Discussions on Charitable Giving, Impact of Global Initiatives

IICF releases 2023 Philanthropic Showcase detailing charitable giving across insurance industry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, hosted the 2024 IICF Philanthropic Roundtable today, gathering leaders from twenty-five major insurance organizations for a series of presentations on charitable giving and volunteerism in the insurance industry and initiatives focused on philanthropy, inclusion and sustainability topics. During the 2024 Philanthropic Roundtable, IICF also released the 2023 IICF Philanthropic Showcase, an annual retrospective of global charitable contributions, volunteer projects and innovative leadership initiatives of IICF Key Partner Companies. Please view the 2023 IICF Philanthropic Showcase here.

Representatives from AIG, AXA XL, Burns & Wilcox / H.W. Kaufman Group, CNA, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, Marsh, Munich Re US P&C Companies and Verisk presented at this unique event for philanthropic knowledge sharing. Their 2023 Showcase highlights include:

AIG ( Sarah Marien , Director of Global Corporate Citizenship) - Members of AIG's Environmental Liability Management team partnered with Chicago -area brokers to help support local foster children through Foster Love . Volunteers assembled kits, including words of encouragement and support resources for STEM learning. During #GivingTuesday, AIG colleagues and their families contributed 500 hours in volunteerism and acts of kindness and donated in support of over 60 charities.

"Each year, IICF is proud to bring together this extraordinary group of insurance industry leaders for the IICF Philanthropic Roundtable, and even more so in 2024 as we celebrate IICF's 30th anniversary and the industry's legacy of giving," said Bill Ross, CEO of IICF. "The year ahead holds tremendous promise and today we saw so many creative and truly impactful ways the insurance industry is giving back to our communities. We hope everyone will join us in the IICF 30th Celebration, which is focused around our fight against childhood hunger, and consider a donation that will help children in need."

IICF Key Partner Companies, who provide the highest levels of strategic and financial support to the foundation, also joined in the discussion in addition to those presenting, including: Amwins, Aon, Chubb, CRC Group, Crum & Forster, Falvey Insurance Group, HUB International, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd's, Markel, Mayer Brown, NEIL, Swiss Re, The Hartford, USAA and Zurich.

IICF also made several announcements at this year's Roundtable on 2024 initiatives, including:

IICF's 30th Anniversary Celebration: IICF is celebrating thirty years of impact and the insurance industry's legacy of giving by raising funds for children struggling with hunger. Donors of $30 or more receive a complimentary annual IICF Global Membership: https://www.iicf.org/30thcelebration

or more receive a complimentary annual IICF Global Membership: https://www.iicf.org/30thcelebration 5th annual IICF Step Up Challenge: Beginning April 22 , this 4-week exercise challenge promotes wellness and team building, while raising funds for children at risk of hunger: https://stepup.iicf.org/

, this 4-week exercise challenge promotes wellness and team building, while raising funds for children at risk of hunger: https://stepup.iicf.org/ IICF Regional Forums: New York ( June 4 ), Chicago ( June 6 ), Los Angeles ( June 11 ), Dallas ( June 13 ) and London ( June 19 ) Forums feature action-oriented programming focused on leadership, sustainability, inclusive future for the industry and more. Register: https://www.iicfregionalforums.org/

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ) Forums feature action-oriented programming focused on leadership, sustainability, inclusive future for the industry and more. Register: https://www.iicfregionalforums.org/ IICF Philanthropic Index: IICF reported more than $1.1 Billion in charitable giving by a select group of 120 insurance businesses in 2022, and 7.5 million volunteer hours served, in its inaugural report highlighting the industry's charitable and volunteer contributions in our communities.

About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of serving as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry throughout 2024, having contributed more than $47 million in community grants along with over 337,000 volunteer hours by more than 125,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised for maximum community impact, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across the US and UK. IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at http://www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

