iJoin Launches CONNECT to Enable Flexible Access to its Technology Stack

CONNECT helps partners accelerate to market faster, more flexibly, and with minimal lift. Post this

"CONNECT represents years of iJoin investment in developing a true open architecture model that recordkeepers can easily and quickly leverage to support their advisor partners," said iJoin CEO, Steve McCoy. "Our mission is to build connectivity to an expanding marketplace of choices that allow advisors to make selections based on plan suitability, need, and cost."

The first marketplace solutions now available through iJoin's new Open API include:

iJoin's Private Label Advisor Managed Account

iGPS-PIMCO's QDIA, a personalized target date fund solution

TIAA's Secure Income Account (SIA) offered through the Nuveen Lifecycle Income (NLI) target date fund series

Industry-leading providers see this as a crucial step toward helping advisors deliver better outcomes at scale:

"We are pleased that these new capabilities and the enhanced participant experience will be available for iJoin-connected recordkeepers," said Colbert Narcisse, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at TIAA. "Now more recordkeepers can offer TIAA's Secure Income Account annuity through default solutions like the Nuveen Lifecycle Income Series, other target date fund collective investment trusts and in-plan managed accounts. This means more people can have access to reliable income in retirement, which is what really matters."

"iJoin CONNECT is helping us reach further, faster. We're excited to see our proprietary AMA accessible through more recordkeepers, making it easier to scale personalized solutions that meet the evolving needs of plan sponsors and their participants," said Jeff Cullen, CEO at Strategic Retirement Partners (SRP).

"The simplicity of a target date fund and the ability to personalize at a low- cost is an ideal multi-asset investment solution to serve as a plan's QDIA. This unique and game-changing, fiducially prudent solution is only available to iJoin-connected recordkeepers. Now with iJoin CONNECT, iGPS is even easier to access by plan sponsors and their advisors," said Philip Chao, Managing Member & CIO at Nexxus338.

iJoin CONNECT allows partners to deploy the technology via endpoints or through brandable, embedded microsite presentations. Importantly, no PII is stored as data passes anonymously to support the user experience. CONNECT turns complex integrations into scalable opportunities.

Learn more about iJoin CONNECT here.

Since 2020, iJoin has integrated its data-driven, goals-based participant experience with leading providers of managed advice programs, in-plan income, and IRA rollover solutions. Available through more than 50 retirement plan recordkeepers, financial advisors now enjoy unparalleled product choice with which to make informed recommendations based on plan and participant suitability.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

iJoin is a leading retirement plan infrastructure technology partner supporting cost-efficient personalized managed account programs, built-in plan health analytics and reporting tools, financial education and wellness, access to guaranteed income products, and IRA rollovers. We're built to help financial advisors differentiate and win. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Scagliola, iJoin, 1 (650) 704-4605, [email protected], https://www.ijoinsuccess.com/

SOURCE iJoin