iJoin Partners with Manifest to Make It Easier for Participants to Transfer and Consolidate Their 401(k)s

With this partnership, participants will no longer need to track down former 401(k) providers or struggle with forgotten passwords just to understand their total retirement savings. Instead, all of their 401(k) accounts can now be viewed in one place, with one login and an intuitive interface that shows their full retirement picture.

Manifest, who has built the first-ever plan-to-plan digital consolidation solution, is now integrated directly in the iJoin experience. Participants can find and transfer old accounts in under 10 minutes, removing the paperwork and administrative delays that prevent nearly 90 percent of people from completing rollovers today.[3]

Account consolidation delivers two key benefits: It eliminates the fragmentation that often leads to cashouts, lost savings, and diminished retirement readiness. It also enriches iJoin's personalized, goal-based experience with more accurate and complete data for each participant.

"Our mission is to remove friction from every part of the retirement journey," said Steve McCoy, CEO of iJoin. "By embedding Manifest into the iJoin experience, we're helping participants make informed decisions with a more complete picture of their retirement savings."

For recordkeepers and retirement plan advisors, the integration offers a powerful opportunity to grow assets and improve participant engagement. Helping savers consolidate their retirement savings not only strengthens plan health, it also supports participants in building long-term financial momentum.

"We're thrilled to be working with iJoin, whose goal-based experience perfectly complements our mission to help employees consolidate their retirement savings," said Anuraag Tripathi, CEO of Manifest. "Manifest was created to keep savings growing with and for workers, and this partnership will make saving for retirement an easier process for recordkeepers and participants."

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

iJoin is a leading retirement plan infrastructure technology provider delivering recordkeepers and their advisor partners unparalleled access to personalized, goal-based enrollment, plan health analytics and reporting, participant engagement tools, financial education and wellness, rollover automation, and the iJoin Solution Marketplace: a growing ecosystem of managed advice services and retirement income products. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

About Manifest

As the first and only digital transfer solution for millions of participants, Manifest makes retirement plan transfers easy. Today, Manifest works with over 34 recordkeepers to keep assets growing in the defined contribution space, in addition to numerous advisors and employer partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.usemanifest.com.

1. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics National Longitudinal Studies: https://www.bls.gov/nls/questions-and-answers.htm#anch41

2. Source: Manifest

3. Source: GAO (U.S Government Accountability Office) study: https://www.gao.gov/assets/gao-13-30.pdf

