Ikaun Releases 2025 Proposal Generation and Business Development in Law Firms Executive Report

The ikaun 2025 State of Proposal Generation and Business Development in Law Firms report findings paint a troubling picture:

50+% report underinvestment in proposal infrastructure impacted their ability to win new work

Current proposal technology earned an average satisfaction rating of just 5 out of 10, while alignment with business objectives scored a disappointing 6 out of 10.

79% of firms still rely on mostly or entirely manual proposal processes

68% bypass their firm's official tools in favor of outdated workarounds

Over 50% cite branding and formatting as persistent challenges that slow teams down and compromise quality

Professionals report spending more time formatting documents and hunting for past experience than crafting winning content

The cost of inefficiency is no longer tolerable. When more time is spent formatting than persuading, firms lose their competitive edge.

The good news is, the ikaun report also evidences an industry ready for change. 84% of respondents believe AI will play a significant role in proposal generation within the next three years, and the majority of firms report prioritizing centralized experience management, automated formatting, and seamless collaboration tools.

"The future of proposal generation is unfolding before us – and it belongs to firms who modernize fast. ikaun is proud to helping lead that transformation across the legal industry," said Jason Noble, Chief of Product at ikaun. "This report surfaces the voice of the professionals doing the work every day and highlights the urgency for change. We're honored to be partners to many of these forward-facing firms as we help them transform how they compete for new work and claim their stake in the future of winning new work. We look forward to continuing the blaze a trail through our thought leadership, partnership and technology."

The 2025 report is based on a national survey of marketing, business development, and proposal professionals across Am Law 100, Am Law 200, and NLJ 500 firms. Survey responses were solicited via email and social media to validated law firm professionals and LMA Annual 2025 attendees.

