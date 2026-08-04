Ike's Love & Sandwiches Brings More Love to Fort Collins with Second Location Near CSU

"We couldn't be more excited to open a second location in this amazing city and serve even more Rams, students, families, and sandwich lovers." Post this

Whether you're fueling up between classes, recovering from a late-night, or simply craving a sandwich that refuses to be boring, Ike's newest location is ready to deliver the distinct flavors that have earned the brand a devoted following across the country.

And because opening a new Ike's is always a party, Ike's will host an official Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, September 18, featuring giveaways, special offers, prizes, and plenty of Ike's Love.

Founded by sandwich-loving visionary Ike Shehadeh, Ike's has built a reputation for doing things differently. Every sandwich starts with fresh ingredients and is loaded with the bold flavors, creative combinations, and signature Dirty Sauce that have made Ike's a destination for sandwich fans everywhere. From meat lovers to vegans and everyone in between, there's something on the menu worth obsessing over.

"Colorado has shown us so much love, and Fort Collins has been no exception," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. "We couldn't be more excited to open a second location in this amazing city and serve even more Rams, students, families, and sandwich lovers. We're bringing the love, the flavor, and a whole lot of Dirty Sauce."

With the doors now open, guests can visit daily from 10 AM–9 PM to experience Ike's full menu of fan favorites and try the two new exclusive sandwiches, available only at this location:

902. CAMPAGE RAMPAGE [CAMPUS WEST EXCLUSIVE] Chicken Fried Steak, Cam Cream Sauce, Purple Slaw, Pepper Jack

930. HORSETOOTH HERO [CAMPUS WEST EXCLUSIVE] Vegan Steak, Cam Cream Sauce, French Fries, American

Because at Ike's, it's never just a sandwich — it's love you can taste in every bite. Follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram for grand opening announcements, sneak peeks, and giveaways. Guests can also join Ike's Love Rewards to receive a FREE sandwich after signing up.

Media Contact

Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], www.ikessandwich.com

SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches