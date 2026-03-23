Ike's Love & Sandwiches Goes Big in Colorado, Bringing More Love, More Locations, and Zero Chill

"Colorado showed us early that they get Ike's. Expanding here with partners who believe in the brand as much as we do just makes sense." Post this

What sealed the deal wasn't just the flavor (though that helped). It was the pride behind the product, the energy of the brand, and the opportunity to grow alongside a concept that's still scaling without losing its soul. The partnership represents a true meeting of the minds: operational muscle paired with a brand that refuses to play it safe.

"The product and sandwiches are really amazing," said Camille Woodfield, franchise partner of Ike's Love & Sandwiches in Colorado. "Guests tell us it's not just a good sandwich, it's the best sandwich they've ever had."

That same enthusiasm is what convinced Ike's the brand belongs in Colorado for the long haul.

"Ike's has always been about love, being yourself, and making sandwiches people can't stop thinking about," said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. "Colorado showed us early that they get Ike's. Expanding here with partners who believe in the brand as much as we do just makes sense."

Guests visiting Ike's can expect exactly what the brand promises: high-energy hospitality, a welcoming and inclusive vibe, and sandwiches that don't hold back. That commitment — to people, to food, to individuality — is what made Ike's values resonate so strongly with the family-run franchise team.

Colorado has already proven it's hungry for more. Existing locations continue to see strong demand, with guests regularly asking for stores closer to home. This expansion is a direct response and a confident bet on what comes next.

Looking ahead, Ike's sees this as just the beginning: growing smart, growing bold, and continuing to spread love, family energy, and unforgettable sandwiches throughout Colorado and beyond.

Current Colorado Locations

Denver (Highlands Ranch) – 1525 Park Central Dr, Suite 400, Denver, CO 80129

Denver (Central Park) – 8300 E. 36th Ave, Unit 130, Denver, CO 80238

Denver (Downtown) – 1512 Larimer Street, Unit 40R, Denver, CO 80202

Colorado Springs – 5102 N Nevada Ave # 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Longmont – 725 Harvest Moon Dr, Longmont, CO 80501

Fort Collins – 2842 Council Tree Ave, Suite 151, Fort Collins, CO 80525

For more information, visit ikessandwich.com.

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive "Dirty Sauce," a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

Kendall Senko, Ike's Love & Sandwiches, 1 7143212057, [email protected], www.ikessandwich.com

SOURCE Ike's Love & Sandwiches