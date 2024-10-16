Ikigai Summit 2024: One Month Until the World's Largest Ikigai Event

"More than just an event, the Ikigai Summit 2024 offers an immersive experience that showcases the Japanese concept of Ikigai through education, inspiration, and activation." Post this

Sam Ushio , Founder, Ikigai Lab

, Founder, Ikigai Lab Aaron Hurst , Author, The Purpose Economy

, Author, The Purpose Economy Katherine Cheng , Vice President, Seattle Mariners

, Vice President, Seattle Mariners Mari Horita , Vice President, Seattle Kraken

, Vice President, Seattle Kraken Toussaint Bailey , CEO, Uplifting Capital

, CEO, Uplifting Capital Johny Mair , Co-Founder, Ethic

, Co-Founder, Ethic Dr. Julie McCleery , Center for Leadership in Athletics, University of Washington

, Center for Leadership in Athletics, Katie Mooney , Managing Director, Seramount

, Managing Director, Seramount Jeri Andrews , Managing Partner, XOBC Cellars

, Managing Partner, XOBC Cellars Victor Johnson , Manager, Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport

, Manager, Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport Melody Biringer , Founder, Women in Tech Regatta

These distinguished speakers represent a diverse spectrum of industries—ranging from professional sports and technology to research, financial services, and human capital. Each speaker will explore how the concept of ikigai can inspire personal growth, enhance leadership, and drive lasting organizational impact. Practical, real-world examples will showcase meaningful impact for individuals, organizations, and communities.

Ikigai Ignite: Twelve Inspiring TED-Style Talks

The Ikigai Ignite program will feature twelve engaging 15-minute TED-style talks on a wide range of purpose-driven topics. These thought-provoking talks will cover a range of topics, from personal growth and leadership to relationships, financial well-being, and inclusion. Ikigai Ignite talks provide actionable insights and a forum to connect with purpose-driven peers.

A Global Gathering of Thought Leaders and Change Makers

The Ikigai Summit 2024 is more than just an event—it's an immersive experience designed to guide individuals and organizations on a journey of discovery, growth, and purpose. Attendees will engage with cutting-edge thought leadership, participate in meaningful conversations, and activate their ikigai roadmap. The summit's diverse programming will provide actionable insights that attendees can immediately apply to their lives, helping them align with their true purpose and cultivate sustainable success. Sponsorship opportunities are still available—companies interested in partnering to connect with a dynamic community of purpose-driven individuals, please reach out to [email protected]

Event Details:

Date: November 15, 2024

Location: The Collective, Seattle

Time: 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time

Registration: Closes Monday, November 11th . No walk-in registrations will be accepted.

. No walk-in registrations will be accepted. Ticket Transfer Policy: Tickets are non-refundable but may be transferred with prior notice to the organizer.

Don't miss this opportunity to take part in the world's largest celebration of ikigai. Join leaders, thinkers, and change makers for a day of inspiration, growth, and connection.

About Ikigai Lab

Ikigai Lab is a social enterprise dedicated to purpose activation, human sustainability, and societal impact. Science-based solutions in the areas of strengths-based positive psychology, systems thinking, emotional intelligence, and ikigai life dimensions yield improved outcomes for individuals, teams, and organizations.

Ikigai Lab offers three key solutions:

IKI Network, a membership network for purpose-driven senior leaders seeking a roadmap, community, and platform for impact.

Ikigai Team Workshop, a proven system that links individual purpose to team purpose driving toward improved business outcomes.

Ikigai Planner Network, a membership network for purpose-driven financial planners dedicated to redefining "growth."

About the Ikigai Summit 2024:

The Ikigai Summit is the world's premier event dedicated to the exploration of ikigai—a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being." By bringing together global thought leaders, industry pioneers, and purpose-driven individuals, the one-day event fosters meaningful discussions, innovative experiences, and collaborative connections. Attendees will leave with renewed clarity, ready to align their lives and careers with deeper intentionality and a drive toward sustainable impact.

For more information and to register, visit www.ikigaisummit2024.com

Media Contact

Sam Ushio, Ikigai Lab, 1 2067719258, [email protected], www.ikigailab.co

SOURCE Ikigai Lab