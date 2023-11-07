Ikonix Announces the Launch of WithStand® Desk- Record, Track and Store Test Data Without Internet Access

Ikonix is excited to announce the launch of their new WithStand Desk program. Released on November 13th, 2023.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing WithStand Desk: Empowering Manufacturers with Offline Testing Software.

Ikonix is pleased to announce the launch of WithStand Desk. Released on November 13th, WithStand Desk is a powerful extension of our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, WithStand. WithStand Desk is designed to record, track, and store critical testing data, ensuring that testing procedures remain efficient, even for those with limited internet access.

WithStand is already known for its cloud-based software and storage platform, complete with a user-friendly PC interface, making it a trusted choice for efficient testing with Associated Research and SCI testers. WithStand Desk has all the features and functions of WithStand.

For manufacturers who may not have stable internet or intranet access, WithStand Desk has been meticulously crafted to meet their unique needs. WithStand Desk will run as a stand-alone desktop application program without the need for internet connectivity. Limited connectivity areas are no longer an issue with WithStand Desk, making it an ideal choice for those with distinct connectivity challenges.

While WithStand and WithStand Desk share common functionalities such as test setup, local data storage, saving test files locally, and printing reports, there are notable distinctions between the two. WithStand Desk stands out by eliminating the need for users to log in to the platform and forgoing cloud storage. WithStand Desk is fully compatible with Associated Research and SCI product lines, providing seamless integration with the equipment that manufacturers trust.

As part of our commitment to providing accessible and effective testing solutions to our customers, we are pleased to offer WithStand Desk at a price point of $1599.00. This affordability makes advanced testing solutions available to a broader range of manufacturers, further enhancing the WithStand experience.

