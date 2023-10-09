Ilan Nass from Taktical Digital Joins Forbes Agency Council

"Joining the Forbes Agency Council is a significant acknowledgment. It underlines the efforts and vision of the Taktical Digital team. I look forward to leveraging this platform to further our contribution to the industry." Ilan Nass. Tweet this

The inclusion of Nass in the Council highlights his significant accomplishments in digital marketing over the past decade. The criteria for selection included contributions to business growth and personal and professional achievements. Nass has been instrumental in the success of numerous startups, several of which have advanced to IPO. He founded the renowned marketing agency Taktical Digital, and has worked with prestigious clients including top-tier brands such as Ellen Degeneres, Billboard, Craigslist, Bark, Care.com, and Benjamin Moore. Nass has also played an advisor role and invested in several successful ecommerce and SasS companies.

As a member of the Forbes Agency Council, Nass will have the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders in the field. He will also be contributing articles to Forbes.com and taking part in Expert Panels.

In a statement, Nass remarked, "Joining the Forbes Agency Council is a significant acknowledgment. It underlines the efforts and vision of the Taktical Digital team. I look forward to leveraging this platform to further our contribution to the industry."

Ilan remains instrumental in furthering the expansion of Taktical Digital. Under his guidance, it has become one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, endorsed by industry authorities such as The Manifest, Digital Agency Network, Upcity, Clutch, Web Design Rankings, DigitalExits, among others.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT TAKTICAL

Taktical Digital stands as the world's pioneering 'Brandformance' marketing agency, masterfully merging brand and performance strategies. As an official partner with giants like Facebook, Google, and Snapchat, they harness top-tier technology to deliver unparalleled campaign results. Emerging as one of NYC's fastest-growing digital agencies, their clientele includes household names and popular startups. The firm has been featured in Reuters, CNBC, Clutch, Mashable, Forbes and other publications. Their expertise encompasses Paid Social, SEO, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more, making them a beacon in holistic and transformative digital growth.

