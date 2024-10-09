ilFornino Pizza Academy Hosts Exclusive Master Class with World-Renowned Chef Alfonso Saviello

"Master the art of pizza-making from the hands of a true artisan—because pizza is more than food, it's a passion crafted to perfection." Post this

Hailing from the scenic city of Salerno, Chef Alfonso is a true maestro in the art of pizza-making. His culinary journey has taken him worldwide, from Spain to the Middle East and Asia, where he has captivated aspiring chefs with his passion and expertise. Now, Chef Alfonso is bringing his wealth of knowledge to New York for an exclusive series of classes at the ilFornino Pizza Academy.

This is a rare opportunity to learn from a true pizza artisan whose dynamic teaching style and deep-rooted understanding of Italian cuisine have left a lasting impression on chefs and pizza enthusiasts worldwide.

Master Class Details:

Date & Time:

October 17, 2024: 3PM - 6PM

October 18, 2024: 11 AM - 2PM & 5PM - 8PM

October 19, 2024: 11 AM - 2PM & 5PM - 8PM

October 20, 2024: 11 AM - 2PM & 4PM - 7PM

Location: ilFornino Pizza Academy, New York

Fee: $300 per class

What to Expect:

Each 3-hour class will provide an engaging hands-on learning experience, perfect for both seasoned chefs and passionate home cooks. Chef Alfonso will guide participants through the art of pizza-making, starting with a meet-and-greet over snacks and wine. Students will then dive into creating authentic pizza doughs, including Neapolitan and Roman-style pizzas, with each participant having their dedicated workspace.

Chef Alfonso will share his expert techniques for stretching dough and creating the perfect crisp crust, ensuring that each student leaves with enhanced skills and confidence in their pizza-making abilities. To round off the experience, participants will enjoy a festive gathering, tasting pizzas created during the class paired with exquisite wines.

Why Attend?

This Master Class offers an unforgettable culinary journey with a chef who has spent his life perfecting the art of pizza. Whether you're looking to refine your skills or dive into authentic pizza-making for the first time, this is an opportunity to be noticed. With limited spaces available, we encourage you to sign up now to secure your spot!

Spaces are limited and expected to sell out quickly—reserve your spot today to ensure your place in this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure!

About ilFornino Pizza Academy:

ilFornino Pizza Academy is dedicated to preserving the tradition and art of pizza-making through interactive classes and workshops. With a commitment to authentic Italian techniques and a passion for culinary excellence, the Academy offers hands-on learning experiences for pizza enthusiasts and chefs of all skill levels.

