ilFornino to Host Open House in Valley Cottage, New York

Experience the magic of wood-fired cooking at ilFornino's open house—where great food, live demos, and a chance to win the ultimate pizza oven await!

Event Highlights Include:

Live Oven Demonstrations: Watch expert chefs cook pizzas in ilFornino's state-of-the-art ovens while sharing tips and tricks to perfect your pizza-making skills.

Free Food and Drinks: Throughout the event, enjoy complimentary gourmet pizza, homemade gelato, wine, and coffee.

Raffle Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win a premium ilFornino wood-fired pizza oven, the perfect addition to any outdoor kitchen.

Chris Salman, co-founder of ilFornino, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "The ilFornino Wood Fired Pizza Oven brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to your home with unmatched authenticity, sure to delight the most discerning guests. We can't wait to share our passion for wood-fired cooking with our community."

This event is free and open to the public. Whether you're a seasoned pizza chef or just curious about wood-fired cooking, ilFornino's open house promises a day full of fun, flavour, and family-friendly activities.

Event Details:

Date: November 16, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: ilFornino Headquarters, 711 Executive Blvd. Suite U Valley Cottage, NY

Cost: Free

For more information, please visit https://www.ilfornino.com/open-house/ or contact (877) 302-6660.

About ilFornino:

ilFornino is a leading manufacturer of high-quality wood-fired pizza ovens, renowned for bringing authentic Mediterranean-style cooking to homes across the U.S. Founded with a passion for traditional pizza-making, ilFornino delivers durable, innovative, and efficient ovens designed for both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts.

Media Contact

Riley Kamm, ilFornino, 1 (877) 302-6660, [email protected], https://www.ilfornino.com/

SOURCE ilFornino