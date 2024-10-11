ilFornino to Host Open House in Valley Cottage, New York

Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Manufacturer to Showcase Their Ovens in a Family-Friendly Event
VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ilFornino, the East Coast's largest wood-fired pizza oven manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its first-ever open house on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The event will take place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at ilFornino's headquarters in Valley Cottage, NY, offering a day filled with delicious food, live demonstrations, and an exciting raffle for a chance to win a top-of-the-line ilFornino pizza oven.
Guests are invited to experience ilFornino's signature wood-fired ovens firsthand as expert chefs showcase the art of pizza-making with live cooking demonstrations. In addition to the culinary experience, attendees will enjoy complimentary pizza, creamy gelato, coffee, and wine. This open house event is a perfect opportunity for families, food enthusiasts, and aspiring home chefs to explore the world of wood-fired cooking.
Event Highlights Include:
- Live Oven Demonstrations: Watch expert chefs cook pizzas in ilFornino's state-of-the-art ovens while sharing tips and tricks to perfect your pizza-making skills.
- Free Food and Drinks: Throughout the event, enjoy complimentary gourmet pizza, homemade gelato, wine, and coffee.
- Raffle Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win a premium ilFornino wood-fired pizza oven, the perfect addition to any outdoor kitchen.
Chris Salman, co-founder of ilFornino, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "The ilFornino Wood Fired Pizza Oven brings the Mediterranean lifestyle to your home with unmatched authenticity, sure to delight the most discerning guests. We can't wait to share our passion for wood-fired cooking with our community."
This event is free and open to the public. Whether you're a seasoned pizza chef or just curious about wood-fired cooking, ilFornino's open house promises a day full of fun, flavour, and family-friendly activities.
Event Details:
- Date: November 16, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- Location: ilFornino Headquarters, 711 Executive Blvd. Suite U Valley Cottage, NY
- Cost: Free
For more information, please visit https://www.ilfornino.com/open-house/ or contact (877) 302-6660.
About ilFornino:
ilFornino is a leading manufacturer of high-quality wood-fired pizza ovens, renowned for bringing authentic Mediterranean-style cooking to homes across the U.S. Founded with a passion for traditional pizza-making, ilFornino delivers durable, innovative, and efficient ovens designed for both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts.
Media Contact
Riley Kamm, ilFornino, 1 (877) 302-6660, [email protected], https://www.ilfornino.com/
SOURCE ilFornino
