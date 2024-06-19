ILIA Taps Centric PLM to Enable Growth and Navigate Supply Chain Disruptions

With Centric PLM we can catalog product information in a standardized manner and readily access ingredient data. We'll have visibility into parts of the process that we don't today. Post this

The company has experienced rapid growth. Chief Operating Officer Karl Trepanier says, "We're widely distributed in Europe so we must comply with the EU regulations. When considering new markets that have varying and rigorous legislative requirements, we need to have a much better handle on everything related to the composition of our products, ingredients, formulations and packaging materials to meet environmental regulations in those markets."

Ten different functions within the company created a 'wish list.' The selection team evaluated the vendors under consideration, checking off the boxes which had to do with bringing value, categorizing information, cosmetics regulation, formulation software and so on. "The vetting exercise took at least six months before finally landing on Centric so easily," says Trepanier. "Centric PLM met the greatest number of criteria, had the most user-friendly interface and a cohesive workflow approach to how we already go about developing products."

"Another point in Centric's favor is the connector to FoodChain ID/Decernis, the global food safety and regulatory data company, which we plan to use in our compliance process to replace shared drives, spreadsheets and manual data entry," adds Trepanier.

Performing a cosmetics ingredients check is incredibly time consuming and data can be missed while searching in various places for information. Consumer inquiries or regulatory bodies asking for proof of compliance requires fast action. Says Tranpanier, "We need to quickly and confidently access any data related to ingredients. This is the new reality of managing our business."

"With Centric PLM we can catalog product information in a standardized manner and readily access ingredient data. We'll have visibility into parts of the process that we don't today."

Trepanier's advice to other companies: "For anybody considering PLM implementation, it's a significant change management project. It must be taken on as such from the CEO on down, to make PLM successful and have it become the way-of-working for the company going forward. We know we have the best partner in Centric Software to take this on."

CEO of Centric Software Chris Groves says, "We are honored that ILIA has selected Centric PLM. Our consumer goods expertise and functionality in the cosmetics space, including the regulatory piece, are important to this growing global company and we look forward to our continued association."

ILIA Beauty is a skin-centric beauty brand that led the evolution of clean beauty, creating safe, efficacious products that defy the conventions of the category. Founded by Sasha Plavsic in Laguna Beach, California, ILIA's thoughtful range of products are meticulously-crafted, prioritizing exceptional formulas that combine high performance with skin-loving benefits. Since 2011, the brand has brought innovative, cult-favorite products to market, such as the Super Skin Serum Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, that seamlessly blend efficacy, ethics, and innovation.

