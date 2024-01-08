Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization Elects New Board Chair and Adds New Board Members

"I am excited to work with the board and our members to advance policies that drive innovation, foster collaboration, and promote the growth of Illinois' biosciences industry." said Ken Johnson Post this

"I am honored to be elected Chair of the iBIO Board of Directors and look forward to continuing the great work of my predecessor, Marilyn Vetter. I am excited to work with the board and our members to advance policies that drive innovation, foster collaboration, and promote the growth of Illinois' biosciences industry. And look forward to collaborating with stakeholders across the biosciences ecosystem to create a more resilient and inclusive community that delivers innovative solutions to patients," said Ken Johnson, Chair, iBIO Board of Directors and Senior Vice President, Global Development and Medical Affairs, Xeris Biopharma.

About Ken Johnson, Xeris Biopharma

Dr. Ken Johnson is the Senior Vice President, Global Development and Medical Affairs of Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Johnson is responsible for leading clinical and nonclinical development, regulatory, quality and medical affairs to eﬀectively generate high-quality scientiﬁc and clinical evidence for Xeris' products to support product approval, advance clinical education and practice, inform policy, and improve health outcomes for patients.

Dr. Johnson has more than 30 years of professional experience in the pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical beneﬁts management, and academia. Dr. Johnson was most recently Executive Director, US Medical Aﬀairs for Hospital Specialty Products at Merck. Previously, Dr. Johnson held senior management positions in Medical Aﬀairs and Outcomes Research at Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Durata Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, NeoPharm, Searle/Pharmacia, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

About Heidi Gilmore, TerSera

Heidi Gillmore is the Senior Vice President of Marketing / Strategic Planning at TerSera Therapeutics. Heidi has been with TerSera since the company's inception in 2016 and has held several different commercial leadership roles during that time. Prior to TerSera, Heidi served as Vice President of Marketing at Crealta Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Horizon Pharma in 2016. Heidi also worked in marketing, market access and business development for TAP Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America. Heidi spent the early part of her career at Arthur Andersen in the supply chain technology services practice within the firm's business consulting division.

About Joe Hrdlicka, Genentech

Joe Hrdlicka is the Senior Manager of State Government Affairs for Genentech. He's responsible for several Upper Midwest states working with executive and legislative branch policymakers to develop favorable policy toward innovation and patient access toward innovative treatments. Hrdlicka was the executive director of the Iowa Biotechnology Association from 2014 to 2018. He served as chief executive of this 100-member organization of biotech companies where he was responsible for annual budgeting and direction of all operations including strategic planning, member communication, events and advocacy.

About Kevin Johnson, Amgen

Kevin Johnson is Senior Manager, State Government Affairs at Amgen, where he supports Amgen's State and Local legislative and regulatory efforts and shapes the advocacy environment in 6 midwestern states. He is the Health Equity and Inflammation team lead, charged with developing the team's State and Local educational and engagement strategies to demonstrate Amgen's ongoing commitment to addressing health disparities.

About iBIO

The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) is a life sciences industry association that represents the 91,000 life sciences employees in Illinois. iBIO promotes the industry's value to the public and policymakers; connects innovators to investment and talent; stimulates collaboration and fosters the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to transform patient lives through groundbreaking research and works to grow the Illinois economy. To learn more about iBIO and its programs, visit http://www.ibio.org.

