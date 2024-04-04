Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Honors SHENIX CEO Olga Camargo During Women's History Month

"Olga is a woman after my own heart…enjoying financial matters and trying to make them more understandable to everyone. I applaud her efforts to help other women make well-informed decisions about things like investing, buying a home, and retirement planning." Post this

During the monthlong celebration of Women's History Month in March, Mendoza's office recognized Camargo and several other women for their positive and significant contributions.

"I'm very honored to be in the company of women who are using their talents to improve and better Illinois' many communities," Camargo said. "SHENIX is improving the lives of Latinas and others because we are giving them power and direction to determine their financial futures with the tips and tools the free app provides."

With over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Camargo's unwavering dedication to advocating for culturally relevant financial services has reshaped the landscape of wealth-building for diverse communities in the Land of Lincoln. As a Partner and Co-Head of FARO Advisory at Centric Wealth Management LLC, Olga leverages her expertise to provide invaluable retirement plan advisory services to a wide range of clients, including business owners, executives at not-for-profit entities, and foundations.

Through SHENIX®, she has pioneered a platform that not only offers financial guidance but also fosters personal and professional growth. Her impact transcends the realms of finance and entrepreneurship. As the first Latina Chair of Northeastern Illinois University's Foundation Board and the Emeritus Board Chair of the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, she continues to pave the way for underrepresented voices in leadership positions. Through her active involvement in various boards and councils, including the IL State Treasurer's Hispanic Advisory Council, she exemplifies true leadership and advocacy.

About SHENIX®

SHENIX® is an innovative fintech company dedicated to providing educational resources and tools to empower Latinas in their financial journeys. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by Latinas, SHENIX® is committed to equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their communities. For more information, visit https://shenix.app/. ###

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE The Illinois Office of Comptroller