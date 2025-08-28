Illinois Sewer System Upgrade Adds PENETRON ADMIX SB for Concrete Durability

Once PENETRON ADMIX SB is added to the concrete mix, the treated concrete structure is impermeable, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure of a wastewater treatment plant. Post this

"Recently, Crest Hill completed a multi-million-dollar upgrade to its wastewater treatment plants and also joined the Joliet Water Commission to ensure a reliable supply of drinking water for the future," adds Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The upgrade of the West Wastewater Treatment Plant was a central part of this infrastructure improvement program."

The $50.6 million project was designed by Strand Associates, the project engineer, and built by Vissering Construction, the general contractor.

The construction work and upgrades of the wastewater treatment plant in Crest Hill included:

Increasing wastewater treatment capacity from 1.9 million gallons per day (MGD) to 2.2 MGD, and expanding maximum flow capacity from 3 MGD to 5.5 MGD

New headworks complex with mechanically cleaned fine screening, influent flow metering, influent pumping, and primary clarification

New aeration tanks & two new final clarifiers; replacement of existing sand filters

New UV disinfection and post aeration systems

New Excess Flow Clarifier, liquid chlorine excess flow disinfection, and sodium bisulfite dechlorination

New blower building housing blowers, chemical phosphorus removal facility, and return activated sludge pumping

Converting the existing aeration tanks to aerobic digesters

"The durability of concrete structures in wastewater treatment plants is all about protecting the imbedded steel reinforcement from corrosion resulting from sulfate and chloride attack, cracking, and the general aggressive corrosive environment of the effluent and treatment chemicals," adds Patrick O'Brien. "Once PENETRON ADMIX SB is added to the concrete mix, the treated concrete structure is impermeable, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure of a wastewater treatment plant."

