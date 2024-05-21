Illume Fertility Announces Launch of Fertility 101 Monthly Virtual Series to Help Educate Prospective Parents on Reproductive Health

"At Illume, we believe in the importance of providing opportunities for people to learn about their options for protecting their fertility and building a family," says Dr. Laura Meyer, one of Illume Fertility's nine board-certified reproductive endocrinologists. Post this

Understanding the menstrual cycle

Exploring fertility treatment options like egg freezing, IUI, and IVF

Recognizing the influence of lifestyle factors on fertility

Clearing up common fertility misconceptions

Strategies to optimize your chances of achieving a successful pregnancy

"Fertility 101 is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in learning more about their reproductive health and the different pathways to family building," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, a reproductive endocrinologist at Illume Fertility. "Whether you're actively pursuing fertility treatment or simply looking to gain knowledge, this series will provide essential information and empower you to make informed decisions."

"At Illume, we believe in the importance of providing opportunities for people to learn about their options for protecting their fertility and building a family," says Dr. Laura Meyer, one of Illume Fertility's nine board-certified reproductive endocrinologists.

Fertility 101 offers an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable insights from Illume Fertility's renowned team of fertility specialists and receive answers to pressing questions in a supportive, empowering environment. This virtual series is free and open to the public. Online registration via Eventbrite is required to attend. Save your seat today!

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be resource hub provides specialized support for LGBTQ+ family building. For the last seven years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

