Illume Fertility Announces Launch of Fertility 101 Monthly Virtual Series to Help Educate Prospective Parents on Reproductive Health

Board-certified reproductive endocrinologists Dr. Ilana Ressler and Dr. Laura Meyer will offer expert insight on fertility and family-building options.
NORWALK, Conn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illume Fertility, a leading modern fertility practice whose exceptional quality and care helps couples and individuals grow their families, is pleased to announce the launch of its new monthly virtual series, Fertility 101. Designed to educate individuals and couples on reproductive health and family-building options, this ongoing series will feature expert-led discussions on fertility-related topics. The series will kick off on May 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. EST.
Each month, Illume Fertility's board-certified reproductive endocrinologists Dr. Ilana Ressler and Dr. Laura Meyer, who lead Illume's Harrison, NY office in Westchester County, will alternate hosting the Fertility 101 series, offering expert insights on key topics, including:
- Understanding the menstrual cycle
- Exploring fertility treatment options like egg freezing, IUI, and IVF
- Recognizing the influence of lifestyle factors on fertility
- Clearing up common fertility misconceptions
- Strategies to optimize your chances of achieving a successful pregnancy
"Fertility 101 is an invaluable resource for anyone interested in learning more about their reproductive health and the different pathways to family building," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, a reproductive endocrinologist at Illume Fertility. "Whether you're actively pursuing fertility treatment or simply looking to gain knowledge, this series will provide essential information and empower you to make informed decisions."
"At Illume, we believe in the importance of providing opportunities for people to learn about their options for protecting their fertility and building a family," says Dr. Laura Meyer, one of Illume Fertility's nine board-certified reproductive endocrinologists.
Fertility 101 offers an exceptional opportunity to gain valuable insights from Illume Fertility's renowned team of fertility specialists and receive answers to pressing questions in a supportive, empowering environment. This virtual series is free and open to the public. Online registration via Eventbrite is required to attend. Save your seat today!
About Illume Fertility
Illume Fertility is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be resource hub provides specialized support for LGBTQ+ family building. For the last seven years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.
