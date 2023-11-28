Illume Fertility Announces Local Fertility Specialist Dr. Barry Witt to Join its Team of Board-Certified Fertility Doctors

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Witt joining our already robust team," said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder and Medical Director at Illume Fertility. "Dr. Witt brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience, and will fit in wonderfully to our patient-centered care model." Post this

After a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Witt has held successive academic appointments at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine, and Yale School of Medicine. He directed the Donor Oocyte Program at Montefiore's Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Health, where he was also Program Director for IVF. In addition, Dr. Witt served as Medical Director for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) at Greenwich Fertility for numerous years, as a physician at the NYU Fertility Center and later, at Yale.

Dr. Witt's areas of special interest include egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing, and reproductive surgery. Dr. Witt is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and a member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the New York Obstetrical Society. Prior to joining Illume Fertility, Dr. Witt practiced reproductive medicine at Greenwich Fertility in both New York and Connecticut, helping individuals and couples achieve their goals with his more than 30 years of expertise in the field.

Over his distinguished career, Dr. Witt has received many awards and honors and has published numerous scientific articles in his specialty. He also serves on several national committees.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Illume Fertility, and I look forward to continuing to serve both Westchester and Fairfield Counties with a high level of personalized, state-of-the-art care," says Dr. Barry Witt. "Illume Fertility is renowned for its commitment to patient experience, pairing world-class fertility treatment with individualized emotional support and integrative programs such as nutrition, yoga and acupuncture. Joining the team at Illume Fertility will allow me to help even more hopeful parents with a wider array of resources to support their personal journeys."

