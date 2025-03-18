Illume Fertility Announces Partnership with Sunfish to Help Make the Journey to Parenthood More Affordable

"The cost of fertility treatment is a significant concern for many people and fertility care is about ensuring patients have access to life-changing treatment." - Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder, Medical Director and Partner at Illume Fertility Post this

"We're excited to have Sunfish partner with Illume Fertility to help with the patient journey," said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder, Medical Director and Partner at Illume Fertility. "The cost of fertility treatment is a significant concern for many people and fertility care is about ensuring patients have access to life-changing treatment. With Sunfish, we hope to make IVF more affordable and significantly reduce the stress associated with the costs of fertility treatments for our patients."

"We are thrilled to partner with Illume Fertility's award-winning practice to help their patients minimize the financial burden associated with fertility treatments," said Angela Rastegar, co-founder and CEO of Sunfish. "Our Sunfish IVF Success Program is designed to support Illume's patients throughout every step of their fertility journey, including a partial refund if they are not successful."

According to RESOLVE, the cost of a single IVF cycle in the United States can cost between $12,000 and $30,000 including medications and monitoring, with some cases potentially exceeding that amount depending on additional needs like donor eggs or genetic testing. Many insurance plans have limited coverage for IVF or exclude it completely, even in states where partial or full IVF coverage is mandated.

The IVF Success Program will be launched at all Illume Fertility offices including Harrison, New York and Stamford, Danbury, Norwalk, and Trumbull, Connecticut.

For more information about Illume Fertility, visit https://www.illumefertility.com/.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing an exceptional patient experience and cutting-edge treatments from an award-winning group of physicians and team to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of eight highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be resource hub provides specialized support for LGBTQ+ family building. For the last seven years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling and acupuncture, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family building.

About Sunfish

Sunfish provides financial, administrative, and emotional support to individuals and families navigating IVF and assisted reproduction. With a focus on clarity, transparency, and financial access, Sunfish helps patients make informed decisions while easing the financial burden of fertility treatments. Founded by a team with deep expertise in fertility and consumer technology—many of whom have been through their own IVF journeys—Sunfish understands the challenges of family building. The company partners with fertility clinics, surrogacy agencies, egg banks, and sperm banks throughout the country to offer a more seamless experience for patients. With office locations in New York and Los Angeles, Sunfish continues to expand its reach, supporting more people on their path to parenthood. For more information, visit www.joinsunfish.com.

Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 1 917-972-1101, [email protected], astonishmediagroup.com

Victoria Andretta, Illume Fertility, 1 845-494-7229, [email protected], illumefertility.com

SOURCE Astonish Media Group