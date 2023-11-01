Illume Fertility Appoints New Managing Director Signaling a Continued Dedication to the Practice's Focus on Superior Patient Care

"We are all thrilled to have Suha Buckey join the team here at Illume," said Dr. Mark Leondires. "Her unwavering commitment to advancing the field of reproductive healthcare will help lead us into the future and bring Illume to the next level." Post this

Buckey's addition to the Illume Fertility leadership team signals a continued dedication to the practice's focus on superior patient care and the future of reproductive medicine. Buckey will lead Illume Fertility in support of its overall vision and strategic direction by leading all non-clinical operations, ensuring compliance with regulatory and ethical standards, and identifying opportunities for innovation and growth, all while maintaining the high level and quality of care that Illume Fertility has proudly delivered for nearly 20 years.

"With her wealth of leadership and management experience, we are very excited to have Ms. Buckey lead the business function at Illume," says Dr. Andrew Meikle, Founder of The Fertility Partners. "Suha's goal is to always consider the patients' perspective while striving to improve the administrative and operational aspects of our practice. This, combined with the medical excellence delivered by our dedicated physicians, embryologists and nursing teams will result in the continuous improvement of clinical results and the optimization of the end-to-end patient journey."

Buckey has worked in the healthcare industry in the NYC Metro Area for 20 years in various disciplines, including Provider Relations at Healthfirst, Managed Care Operations and Strategic Planning at Beth Israel Medical Center, and Practice Operations at Stamford Health. Prior to joining the leadership team at Illume Fertility, Buckey served as Practice and Site Administrator for OB/GYN and Urogynecology at Stamford Health for the past six years, where she was responsible for business and clinical operations for nine practice locations across lower Fairfield County.

With both a personal and professional passion for reproductive healthcare, her transition to a fertility and family-building practice came naturally. "I was extremely fortunate in conceiving and delivering three healthy daughters," Buckey said. "However, many of my close friends struggled with primary and secondary infertility, and through witnessing their struggles, I developed deep empathy for those whose path to parenthood wasn't as clear cut as mine." Buckey adds that she feels strongly about supporting people in their decision to build a family, in whatever shape that takes.

"What sets Illume apart is its holistic approach to building a family, including its dedication to patient advocacy, LGBTQIA+ inclusivity, and offerings of acupuncture, nutrition and genetic counseling, yoga and support groups," said Suha Buckey, Managing Director at Illume Fertility. "I am very proud and excited to be associated with such an exceptional group of physicians, providers, and employees and to make an impactful contribution to the future of Illume."

For more information about Illume Fertility, please follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, or visit our website at illumefertility.com.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

Additionally, Illume's eight physicians are active members of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART). Illume Fertility's award-winning IVF laboratory is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and CLIA. Other accreditations include the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last six years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

About The Fertility Partners

Founded in 2019, The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is comprised of leading fertility and prenatal practices across North America with 36 sites (14 IVF centers), over 75 physicians and 1,000 employees. The Fertility Partners operates five clinic locations in Connecticut and New York under the Illume Fertility brand. In Canada, TFP is across the country in six provinces, representing more than 30% of the market cycles. TFP provides a model that allows partners access to medical and clinical thought partners, innovative technologies, and operational efficiencies to enhance patient journeys and improve clinical outcomes.

Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Illume Fertility, 917-972-1101, [email protected], https://www.illumefertility.com/

SOURCE Illume Fertility