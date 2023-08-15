Illume Fertility Hosts Month-Long PCOS Initiative During PCOS Awareness Month in September

"Since PCOS is the leading cause of infertility in women, we want to educate them on how to navigate their life with PCOS, especially for those who are trying to build a family or would like to in the future." - Dr. Ilana Ressler, Illume Fertility Tweet this

"One in ten women of reproductive age will receive a diagnosis of PCOS," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, reproductive endocrinologist with Illume Fertility. "Since PCOS is the leading cause of infertility in women, we want to educate them on how to navigate their life with PCOS, especially for those who are trying to build a family or would like to in the future."

Illume Fertility's PCOS Awareness Month series will run on their website and social platforms from September 1-30, with a robust lineup of fun and helpful content, including:

Actionable PCOS tips from Illume's Integrated Fertility & Wellness team, including nutritionists, acupuncturists, and mental health counselors.

On September 14th , Dr. Ilana Ressler will host an Instagram Live, titled From Surviving to Thriving: An Honest Conversation About Managing PCOS, on the Illume Fertility Instagram page.

, Dr. will host an Instagram Live, titled From Surviving to Thriving: An Honest Conversation About Managing PCOS, on the Illume Fertility Instagram page. Illume's board-certified reproductive endocrinologists will provide guidance on PCOS and fertility

PCOS influencers and advocates will debunk common myths associated with the condition

Illume's PCOS patients will share their fertility and family-building stories

Lisa Rosenthal , founder of Fertile Yoga and Patient Advocate for Illume, will go live on Instagram weekly to offer bite-size mindfulness exercises and yoga poses to enhance the mind/body connection while improving PCOS symptoms.

In addition, Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program, which serves the LGBTQ+ community, will host educational information on PCOS, as well as trans and non-binary PCOS patient stories and other resources designed specifically for LGBTQ+ PCOS patients on their website.

For more information on Illume Fertility's PCOS Awareness Month series, visit Illume's PCOS Resources page.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last six years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Illume Fertility, 917-972-1101, [email protected], https://www.illumefertility.com

SOURCE Illume Fertility