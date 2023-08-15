Illume Fertility Hosts Month-Long PCOS Initiative During PCOS Awareness Month in September

Live Streams, Videos, Resources, and Events with Actionable Advice from Illume Fertility's PCOS Experts Available Daily on the Illume Fertility Website
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illume Fertility, a leading modern fertility practice whose exceptional quality and care helps couples and individuals grow their families, is hosting a month-long initiative during PCOS Awareness Month in September dedicated to helping adolescents and adults affected by Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a complex metabolic and endocrine condition that causes hormonal imbalances, affecting over 5 million women in the United States alone.
During the month-long campaign, Illume will provide a wealth of educational content on PCOS, including informational videos from Illume Fertility doctors, nutritionists, acupuncturists, and other PCOS experts. In addition, Illume will offer free virtual PCOS Yoga classes, articles about PCOS, and stories from a diverse range of PCOS patients. Dr. Ilana Ressler, who leads Illume Fertility's PCOS treatment team, will also host an Instagram Live event on Thursday, September 14th, to provide tips and answer questions on how to manage symptoms associated with PCOS.
"One in ten women of reproductive age will receive a diagnosis of PCOS," says Dr. Ilana Ressler, reproductive endocrinologist with Illume Fertility. "Since PCOS is the leading cause of infertility in women, we want to educate them on how to navigate their life with PCOS, especially for those who are trying to build a family or would like to in the future."
Illume Fertility's PCOS Awareness Month series will run on their website and social platforms from September 1-30, with a robust lineup of fun and helpful content, including:
- Actionable PCOS tips from Illume's Integrated Fertility & Wellness team, including nutritionists, acupuncturists, and mental health counselors.
- On September 14th, Dr. Ilana Ressler will host an Instagram Live, titled From Surviving to Thriving: An Honest Conversation About Managing PCOS, on the Illume Fertility Instagram page.
- Illume's board-certified reproductive endocrinologists will provide guidance on PCOS and fertility
- PCOS influencers and advocates will debunk common myths associated with the condition
- Illume's PCOS patients will share their fertility and family-building stories
- Lisa Rosenthal, founder of Fertile Yoga and Patient Advocate for Illume, will go live on Instagram weekly to offer bite-size mindfulness exercises and yoga poses to enhance the mind/body connection while improving PCOS symptoms.
In addition, Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program, which serves the LGBTQ+ community, will host educational information on PCOS, as well as trans and non-binary PCOS patient stories and other resources designed specifically for LGBTQ+ PCOS patients on their website.
