Illume Fertility Joins Senator Richard Blumenthal in News Conference Urging Congress to Pass Federal Protections for Infertility Treatment

Senator Blumenthal is calling on Congress to quickly pass the Access to Family Building Act, a bill introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) which would override state limits and establish a statutory right to access in vitro fertilization (IVF) nationwide. The Access to Family Building Act is endorsed by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

Additionally, this week in the Connecticut General Assembly, two separate pieces of legislation, H.B. No. 5378 and H.B. No. 5240, both of which would expand access to fertility coverage in Connecticut, are being discussed in committee.

"Human reproduction is an inherently inefficient process," explained Dr. Spencer Richlin, Illume Fertility's Surgical Director and Partner. "While IVF offers patients the best chance at a healthy pregnancy, the number of eggs retrieved rarely results in an equal number of viable embryos. Furthermore, less than 50 percent of embryo transfers end up being successful." For this reason, said Dr. Richlin, it is critical to fertilize enough eggs to account for the natural attrition rate that occurs throughout the phases of in vitro fertilization.

While IVF patients in Connecticut and New York may not be currently facing direct threats, this ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court impacts fertility care providers and patients across the United States, setting legislative precedent and opening the door for additional legislation that could further strip away the reproductive rights of patients everywhere.

"This speaks to why the Access to Family Building Act, introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Patty Murray, and U.S. Representative Susan Wild is critical to 'ensuring protection for an individual's statutory right regarding the use or disposition of their reproductive genetic materials, including gametes,'" said Lisa Rosenthal, Patient Advocate at Illume Fertility. "This isn't going to end in Alabama - we must come together and act now to protect those who need fertility treatment to build their families, regardless of the state they live in."

