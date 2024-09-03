Illume Fertility Launches Q&A Video Series to Coincide with PCOS Awareness Month, Offering Expert Answers to Real Questions From Fertility Patients

"I am passionate about helping people achieve their goals, whether they are trying to conceive, manage conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or find ways to improve their overall health," said Monica Moore, Nurse Practitioner at Illume Fertility. Post this

"We are excited to launch Ask Monica as a fresh way to provide our patients and the community with access to reliable and concise answers about fertility," said Dr. Mark Leondires, founder and medical director of Illume Fertility. "With more than 20 years of experience in reproductive healthcare, Monica's expertise has made her a trusted source of information for anyone facing fertility challenges."

New episodes of Ask Monica will be released monthly and will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Causes of infertility

Fertility treatment options like IUI and IVF

How to optimize diet and lifestyle while trying to conceive

Pregnancy after infertility

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

"I am passionate about helping people achieve their goals, whether they are trying to conceive, manage conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or find ways to improve their overall health," said Monica Moore, Nurse Practitioner at Illume Fertility. "My hope is that Ask Monica will provide viewers with the knowledge and support they need to navigate their personal journey."

Get instant access to more than 30 Ask Monica videos and submit a question by visiting illumefertility.com/ask-monica.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be resource hub provides specialized support for LGBTQ+ family building. For the last seven years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

