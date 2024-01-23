Illume Fertility Partners with TMRW Life Sciences to Provide Cutting Edge Technology for the Safe Management and Storage of Frozen Eggs and Embryos for Patients

"Secure storage and accurate identification of eggs and embryos is of the utmost importance in an IVF lab, and now we have the absolute best way to do this," said Dr. Spencer Richlin. "Tracking our patients' precious eggs and embryos is now completely digitized and seamless." Post this

"Secure storage and accurate identification of eggs and embryos is of the utmost importance in an IVF lab, and now we have the absolute best way to do this," said Dr. Spencer Richlin, Surgical Director and Partner in Reproductive Endocrinology at Illume Fertility. "Tracking our patients' precious eggs and embryos is now completely digitized and seamless, allowing our embryology team to safely store and retrieve them in an efficient and precise manner."

Illume Fertility's clinicians have now modernized their specimen management and storage practices, utilizing TMRW's digital tools onsite in addition to transferring patient specimens offsite to and from TMRW Cryobanks. The technology upgrade provides clinics like Illume with new levels of safety, standardization and scalability, while simultaneously helping to reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, error, and loss.

For more information about Illume Fertility, visit https://www.illumefertility.com/.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice providing an exceptional patient experience, innovative care, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of nine highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Illume Fertility's internationally-recognized Gay Parents To Be program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last six years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, acupuncture, and yoga.

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company that automates the management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and will soon be available in the UK and Europe.

