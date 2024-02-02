Illumia's Advisory Practice Accelerates, Wins Emerald Award

Our practice is now highly diversified across more than 20 verticals allowing us to derive unique insights, cross pollinate knowledge, and bring the full power of the firm to help our clients transform. Post this

About Illumia Consulting Group

Illumia Consulting Group is a management consulting firm focused on delivering performance through people. We cultivate teams that strive to achieve dramatically transformative outcomes — achievements that alter the very DNA of the organization while considering both financial and human elements.

Our approach is anchored in nearly 40 years of research, psychology-based effectiveness tools, and substantial results across life sciences, healthcare, technology, media & entertainment, private equity, consumer products, chemicals, financial services, health and wellness, education, automotive, military, government, aerospace and defense industries.

About Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors®

Everything DiSC is the leading suite of DiSC®-based workplace training and assessment solutions. These advanced applications combine online assessment, classroom facilitation, and post-training follow-up to create powerful, personalized workplace development experiences. With a global network of independent Partners, Everything DiSC solutions are used in thousands of organizations, including major government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

The Five Behaviors is the result of the partnership between Wiley Workplace Learning Solutions and Patrick Lencioni, author of The New York Times best-selling book, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. This team development program improves team effectiveness and productivity through the understanding and application of The Five Behaviors: Trust, Conflict, Commitment, Accountability, and Results. This unique learning experience helps individuals and teams build effective work culture through communication and collaboration.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Illumia Consulting Group, 1 8156669806, info@illumiaconsulting.com, www.illumiaconsulting.com

SOURCE Illumia Consulting Group