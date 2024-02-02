Illumia's Advisory Practice Accelerates, Wins Emerald Award

Illumia Consulting Group today reported a 16% increase in EBITDA driven by its Advisory service line, while also securing the prestigious Emerald Award. Illumia's leadership highlights solidifying the core, forging strategic alliances, and leveraging the transformative power of Generative AI as key focus areas in 2024
CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illumia Consulting Group today reported a 16% increase in EBITDA driven by its Advisory service line, while also securing the prestigious Emerald Award.
Illumia's Managing Partner, Sanel Kostic said: "In 2023, we accelerated Illumia's growth by successfully positioning our Advisory service line at the vanguard of Illumia's trajectory. Our practice is now highly diversified across more than 20 verticals allowing us to derive unique insights, cross pollinate knowledge, and bring the full power of the firm to help our clients transform. The Emerald Award and our results are a direct outcome of Illumia's carefully crafted multi-phase strategy guided by the vision to serve as a trusted thought partner on people topics globally. We have an exciting year ahead of us and look forward to solidifying the core, forging innovative strategic alliances, and leaning into the transformative power of Generative AI in the next phase of our journey."
About Illumia Consulting Group
Illumia Consulting Group is a management consulting firm focused on delivering performance through people. We cultivate teams that strive to achieve dramatically transformative outcomes — achievements that alter the very DNA of the organization while considering both financial and human elements.
Our approach is anchored in nearly 40 years of research, psychology-based effectiveness tools, and substantial results across life sciences, healthcare, technology, media & entertainment, private equity, consumer products, chemicals, financial services, health and wellness, education, automotive, military, government, aerospace and defense industries.
About Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors®
Everything DiSC is the leading suite of DiSC®-based workplace training and assessment solutions. These advanced applications combine online assessment, classroom facilitation, and post-training follow-up to create powerful, personalized workplace development experiences. With a global network of independent Partners, Everything DiSC solutions are used in thousands of organizations, including major government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.
The Five Behaviors is the result of the partnership between Wiley Workplace Learning Solutions and Patrick Lencioni, author of The New York Times best-selling book, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. This team development program improves team effectiveness and productivity through the understanding and application of The Five Behaviors: Trust, Conflict, Commitment, Accountability, and Results. This unique learning experience helps individuals and teams build effective work culture through communication and collaboration.
