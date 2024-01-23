Illumina Presents: The Illumina Epigenetics Experience Virtual Event

Illumina's virtual event "The Illumina Epigenetics Experience," scheduled for January 31, 2024, will showcase the latest advancements in epigenetics with expert presentations and provide networking opportunities for industry professionals

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illumina, a pioneer in innovative technologies for genetic analysis, is excited to announce "The Illumina Epigenetics Experience," a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday, January 31st, 2024. The event is set to begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and will offer a 3-hour exploration into the rapidly advancing field of epigenetics.

This unique virtual gathering is designed for industry scientists, government personnel, and academic researchers keen on the latest developments in epigenetics. The event will feature presentations from preeminent researchers in the field, covering a wide array of topics from the development and clinical application of molecular classifiers for cancer diagnoses to novel discoveries in non-human primate studies.

Event Highlights:

Groundbreaking Presentations: Attendees will benefit from sessions led by distinguished speakers, including Dr. Matija Snuderl's (Director of Molecular Pathology, NYU Langone) talk on the clinical utility of whole-genome DNA methylation profiling in central nervous system tumors, and Dr. Timothy Howard's (Professor of Biochemistry, Wake Forest University School of Medicine) insights into the EPIC BeadChip's application in human and non-human primates.

Insight into Illumina's Innovations: Engage with Illumina's product management team, the brains behind the next generation of epigenetics tools. Gain first-hand information about their cutting-edge products and technologies.

Interactive Virtual Exhibit Hall: Explore a virtual exhibit hall featuring a wealth of educational content, detailed information about Illumina technology products, and case studies showcasing significant research.

Participants will gain insights into how top scientists are using and evolving methods to understand the epigenome and its implications for health. This event is an opportunity to connect with global peers, discover the latest in epigenetic research, and engage with the creators of the next wave of epigenetics tools.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience in the world of epigenetics. To register for "The Illumina Epigenetics Experience" or to find out more, click here.

About Illumina:

Illumina is committed to advancing the boundaries of genetic analysis through innovative technologies. As a global entity, Illumina focuses on delivering flexible, scalable solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Their sequencing and array technologies are at the forefront of groundbreaking research in life sciences, genomics, and molecular diagnostics.

About Labroots:

Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events. Now, Labroots offers more than ever with Chati, a flexible, highly scalable event platform that allows for the creation of unique, effective, and memorable virtual events.

